4 Trader Joe's Spring Fruits To Buy And 3 To Skip

As much as I love winter fruit — especially winter citrus — I'm always excited when spring rolls around. Sure, I'm excited about the warmer weather, sunnier days, and more opportunities to do things outside. But spring fruit is a highlight of the season. Those crisp flavors give way to more variety, and suddenly, the produce section at the grocery store fills with a rainbow of colors. Although you can snag springtime fruit at any grocery store, I especially love doing my produce shopping at Trader Joe's. Not only will you find all of the standby fruits you already know you love, but there are often novelty fruits that you can't find at other grocery stores, giving you the opportunity to try new flavors once winter melts into spring.

That's why I've tasted my way through some of the Trader Joe's spring fruits on offer. I've categorized them into two groups: fruits you should absolutely buy if you want to taste the best that TJ's has to offer, and those you can probably skip without feeling too bummed about missing out. However, you should keep in mind that there can be a lot of variation from fruit to fruit, not to mention between different stores, so just because a specific type of fruit tastes good (or bad) at my local Trader Joe's doesn't mean the same will be true for you when you go produce shopping. Use this roundup as a guide to pick the spring fruits you want to try next.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.