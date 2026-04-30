Fast Food Logos Frequently Use Red And And Yellow Colors. No, It's Not A Coincidence
The fact that many fast food chains share similar colors in their branding is no accident. Red and yellow dominate the color palettes of many major chains, and the reason is color psychology. Over 90% of customers make decisions based on visuals, and the fast food industry has been relying on consumers' associations with certain colors for decades. Red is often thought to be linked with excitement, increased appetite, and urgency. Studies have shown that red can accelerate heart rate and contribute to the kind of energetic decisions that lead to action. For fast food businesses, this means orders placed and fast-moving lines of customers. Red commands attention and conveys a certain level of intensity, so using the color in logos and design is a deliberate choice as designers choose trays, interior details, and signage accordingly.
Similarly, the color yellow has been linked to positive associations such as happiness and warmth. The optimistic color is also difficult to miss, even from long distances, making a red-and-yellow pairing nearly impossible to drive past without noticing — and maybe even stopping in for a quick bite.
This isn't just about ketchup and mustard
Red and yellow color combinations prompt the kind of marketing impact advertisers strive for. Though pairing red and yellow isn't necessarily a universal move for fast food brands, plenty of businesses have put the palette into play. McDonald's golden arches placed on a red background is internationally known, and Burger King's various rebrands have ultimately revolved around a red and yellow base. In-N-Out, Popeyes, and Denny's also keep red and yellow as part of their brand identity. Some chains will include a third color into the mix to stand out from the crowd or to try to evoke a different sensibility, like green for freshness, for instance.
In addition to choosing red and yellow to be used on logos or signage, these intentional splashes of color can also animate dining spaces. The inclusion of red and yellow in a room can subliminally encourage customers to eat more quickly and move out of the space without lingering for long periods of time, translating to the potential of greater profits for a business.