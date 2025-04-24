Why You Should Pay Attention To A Restaurant's Signage Before Dining

We know you aren't supposed to judge a book by its cover ... but who can help it? When hungry foodies pass a restaurant, the exterior sign is the first thing they see — and how enticing (or not) that sign appears can attract them to come inside and order (or not). In the highly competitive restaurant scene, successful signage can be an important part of branding. Even the lighting inside a restaurant has a psychological influence on patrons. According to a study by EuroLogo Marketing, 80% of consumers entering a store for the first time do so "because they were impressed or intrigued by the signage outside." First impressions matter, and while the goal is to grab attention, that attention should be positive, not negative. A shoddy, neglected sign can be a red flag indicating a bad restaurant.

Utility-wise, a good restaurant sign needs to be prominently displayed and physically large enough that folks can easily read it. It should also be easily noticeable, with the bold, distinct color contrast of a light background and dark lettering, or vice versa. That coloring should also reflect brand identity; New Mexico Piñon Coffee, for instance, is one of the largest roasters in the state, and its recognizable signs feature a warm red and yellow color palette evocative of the Southwestern desert. An effective sign has many boxes to tick — but if that sign is left to deteriorate over time and maintenance slacks, any initial effectiveness can suffer.