I Went Behind The Scenes Of Top Chef's Legendary Restaurant Wars. Here's What Viewers Don't See

When you work as a food writer, there is always some random opportunity to eat a four-course meal at a buzzy restaurant that may end up disappearing sooner than you think. Rarely does it happen that this restaurant is guaranteed to vanish within 12 hours of your visit. Such was the situation I found myself in last year, when I traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina, to enjoy an experience many of us dream of: being a diner on the famous "Restaurant Wars" episode of Bravo's "Top Chef."

I dined at the Carolina Queen, one of two restaurants constructed, staffed, and served out of a kitchen at The Casey, an event venue in Charlotte's Lockwood residential neighborhood. At the time, I didn't know that the concept I had been booked at would become that night's winning team. What I did have was an understanding of how the episode's format worked, as well as an idea of what to expect as a diner. (Food temperature is rarely hot, ticket times may take a while, and portion sizes will only prime you for a full meal afterward.)

"Restaurant Wars" has been a fixture of "Top Chef" for two decades now. In that time, it has become something close to an institution in food television. To understand how it comes together, I spoke with executive producer Doneen Arquines, judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons, and host Kristen Kish about what goes into building the episode. Behind the scenes, there is legit construction, a crafty crew, the logistics of several cameras, and an editorial instinct to consider. This is as close to a behind-the-scenes look as you can get without an invitation of your own.



This article contains spoilers for "Top Chef" season 23, episode 8, "Restaurant Wars." Interview comments have been edited for length and clarity.