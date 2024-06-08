Tom Colicchio's Favorite Way To Cook Steak Involves A Lot Of Flipping

Most people think treating steak gently is the best way to treasure it. Don't be too liberal when seasoning, never pound it too much, and certainly don't disturb it while it's cooking. The last tip is regarded as one of the biggest mistakes you're making with steak, but Tom Colicchio disagrees.

There are many contributing factors to a great steak — juiciness and delicious flavor, namely — but the one you'll first come in contact with is the crackly, browned surface. Simply put, this occurs when high heat touches sugars and amino acids in food, setting off a chemical reaction that brings out a richer taste. Many believe steak should be left alone to achieve this. In an interview with PopSugar, however, chef and steak aficionado Tom Colicchio refutes this maxim. Rather than flipping only once, he moves the steak up to six times, ensuring that each side and edge are seared properly.

For those in the "don't move that steak!" camp of grilling, constant motion pulls the steak away from the heat, stopping the browning process. But J. Kenji López-Alt proves that to be a myth. In an article penned for Serious Eats, he explains that the repeated movement of flipping allows the moisture from the steak to dry quickly, producing the same — if not better — crust of an undisturbed steak. Rotating it often also allows every inch of the steak to experience the high temperatures, resulting in more even cooking.