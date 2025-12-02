The 2025 World Food Photography Awards Exhibit Stars Street Vendors Around The Globe

There's something special about street food that cannot be replicated inside a restaurant. Maybe it's the spontaneous decision about what to order, or the personal connection we often develop with our favorite vendors, who soon know us by name. This holiday season, New York City's Museum of Food and Drink is celebrating photography that stars street food vendors from around the globe.

The selection of photos was curated together with the World Food Photography Awards and will be showcased between December 2, 2025, and January 11, 2026. You can see it all day long in the lobby of Empire Stores, at 55 Water Street in Brooklyn. The showcase is totally free, so you can pop in for a glance after filling your belly with unique New York foods everybody needs to try.

Because the World Food Photography Awards are based in the United Kingdom, the photos have never been displayed in the United States before. The Awards accept both professional and amateur photography, so you will find a mixture of images capturing street vendors through different cultural and personal lenses.