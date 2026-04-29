The Surprising Food You Can Pickle To Upgrade Weeknight Meals

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When you think of pickles, your mind might go straight to jars of dilly, garlicky, and salty pickled cucumbers, perfect for eating on a burger or straight from the jar. However, one of the types of pickles that you may not be as familiar with may actually be the secret to a tastier meal.

We spoke to Holly Capelle, author of "Preserving the Seasons." She recommended pickling fruit for an upgraded accompaniment to your favorite dishes. "You may not think about fruit when it comes to pickling but many fruits make the perfect pickling partners. Blueberries, grapes, strawberries, and watermelon rinds are some good examples," she says. This surprising food that you can pickle will allow you to enjoy your favorite summer produce during the depths of winter, while the acidity of the brine will add a bright pop to fruits that are traditionally sweet. While there are many fruits that you can pickle, there are also some that you can't. Anything that is overly moist or mushy — think bananas or raspberries, which bruise easily — is better eaten fresh.