Aldi's 6 Best Snacks To Cook In Your Air Fryer

You're craving a snack, but you want something a bit more elevated than a basic bag of chips or a few pieces of string cheese. This is when you might want to make a trip to Aldi. The grocery store is famous for its pantry staples, frozen foods, and super-affordable groceries, making stocking your fridge and pantry much more approachable, even on a budget. But it's also an excellent place to snag delicious snacks, whether you're looking for something salty, a spicy bite, or even some sweet chocolate candy. I happen to love snagging Aldi snacks to prepare in the air fryer. They're perfect for those days when you're craving a little midday app or need a pick-me-up that's a bit more substantial than your average snack food.

But which air fryer-friendly snacks should you try out the next time you go to Aldi? I've created a list of some of my favorites. These all crisp up nicely in the air fryer, but don't really constitute a meal on their own. They feature that salty, savory flavor profile that a lot of us look for in a good snack food, and with the help of an air fryer, you can make them in a matter of minutes. Let's take a closer look at Aldi's best air fryer snacks.