10 Strict Rules DoorDash Drivers Must Follow

Just as DoorDash can ban customers who cause delivery issues for the company, it can also terminate the accounts of delivery drivers — known as Dashers — who don't follow the rules. Not only does the company conduct deep criminal and driving background checks on every new applicant, but drivers also have to uphold certain standards while they're working.

DoorDash's rules exist to ensure that customers feel safe receiving deliveries and to maintain the company's reputation. They also help reduce the company's legal liability, aiming to prevent Dashers from knowingly or unknowingly breaking local, state, or federal laws. For example, in order to meet the company's standards, Dashers must have suitable vehicle insurance and specific food-safe equipment for making deliveries. They must also remain respectful, reliable, trustworthy, and punctual.

Deviating from DoorDash's rules can result in a deactivated account, meaning the offending Dasher can no longer accept job requests. Honestly, we're glad the company has strongly enforced rules and vetting processes for drivers, because we want to be able to trust those handling our food and coming to our homes. Below are some examples of the strict rules that all DoorDash drivers must follow.