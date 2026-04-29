IHOP's Original Menu Finally Explains Why The Chain's Name Makes Sense

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IHOP restaurant has identified with its acronym for so long that the official name seems like an afterthought — unless you frequented the fledgling 1958 restaurant as it expanded in the early 1960s. Back then, it operated under its full name of International House of Pancakes, even though it had no international locations until much later. So what gives with the name, when a single small pancake eatery in a Los Angeles suburb, founded by two American brothers, gives off such worldy airs?

The answer is quite simple, though it took the discovery of early '60s menus on resale sites like eBay to bring the "aha" moment to most folks. The word "pancakes" is a fitting name for an empire built on batter and griddles, but the "international" part came from the type of pancakes populating the menu. Co-founder Al Lapin decided from the beginning to go exotic, soliciting the talents of a Cordon Bleu chef to create pancakes with names like Kauai Coconut and Tahitian Orange Pineapple. Based on surviving menus from the early '60s, it soon expanded with pancake names and recipes from across the globe.

Several sale-listing photos on eBay depict what's identified as vintage 1960s-era International House of Pancakes menus that are die-cut in circular, orange, globe-shaped patterns. They're filled with geographically themed pancakes, including ones on a 1962 menu such as Brazilian Banana Pancakes, described as golden-ripe bananas tucked into four light pancakes; Hungarian Palacsinta with strawberry preserves, chopped pecans, thin egg batter and powdered sugar; Viennese Potato Pancakes made with grated potatoes and savory seasonings; French Pancakes, or Crepes Suzette, with orange Cointreau sauce; and Danish Aebleskivers, described as Copenhagen-style pancake balls served with strawberry apple sauce.