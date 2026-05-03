The Countertop Mistake The Property Brothers Hope You'll Avoid

Nothing about renovating a house is cheap, but kitchens can be particularly hard on the wallet. So when it comes to planning any upgrades, you want to be careful to avoid any costly errors. According to the Property Brothers, one of these mistakes is adding epoxy to countertops.

In a "de-influencing" Instagram video for Good Housekeeping, the Property Brothers set out to warn people off some of their least favorite home trends. Johnathan Scott starts with an emphatic message about countertops stating, "Don't epoxy your countertops. The people who are trying to find a solution to change it out by adding resin or painting it. No!" His reasoning? "It never lasts. It starts to look even worse once it begins to peel away."

Epoxy countertops might seem like an attractive option to anyone who wants to change the look of a kitchen on a budget. It can be poured over the top of existing countertops, you can add a much wider range of colors and designs, and you can do it yourself with a DIY epoxy kit. While a professionally installed epoxy counter can last for years, the key word here is 'professional'. Even for experienced DIYers, epoxy is incredibly difficult to work with. Once poured, the surface needs to be monitored as it dries for air bubbles, ripples, or dust. If they're not removed immediately, you're stuck with them. You only get one shot for a clean epoxy pour, and if you make a mistake that you're not willing to live with, you'll need to replace the whole countertop.