The Countertop Mistake The Property Brothers Hope You'll Avoid
Nothing about renovating a house is cheap, but kitchens can be particularly hard on the wallet. So when it comes to planning any upgrades, you want to be careful to avoid any costly errors. According to the Property Brothers, one of these mistakes is adding epoxy to countertops.
In a "de-influencing" Instagram video for Good Housekeeping, the Property Brothers set out to warn people off some of their least favorite home trends. Johnathan Scott starts with an emphatic message about countertops stating, "Don't epoxy your countertops. The people who are trying to find a solution to change it out by adding resin or painting it. No!" His reasoning? "It never lasts. It starts to look even worse once it begins to peel away."
Epoxy countertops might seem like an attractive option to anyone who wants to change the look of a kitchen on a budget. It can be poured over the top of existing countertops, you can add a much wider range of colors and designs, and you can do it yourself with a DIY epoxy kit. While a professionally installed epoxy counter can last for years, the key word here is 'professional'. Even for experienced DIYers, epoxy is incredibly difficult to work with. Once poured, the surface needs to be monitored as it dries for air bubbles, ripples, or dust. If they're not removed immediately, you're stuck with them. You only get one shot for a clean epoxy pour, and if you make a mistake that you're not willing to live with, you'll need to replace the whole countertop.
Choosing material for your kitchen counters
People in the comments were quick to point out that not everyone has the budget for more high-end materials such as marble, but when it comes to choosing material for your kitchen counters, there's a lot more to consider than just price. The value of what you pay for over the long term should be taken into account, as well as how you use your kitchen.
Laminate is one of the cheapest materials available but offers very little in terms of value. It's not heat resistant, it's very prone to scratches and discoloration, and only lasts around 10 years in good condition. Solid surface countertops can be a better option as they are more durable than laminate and any scratches can be easily buffed out. It's not suitable for resting hot pans on, but it will give you a stone look without the marble price tag. Installing a quartz countertop will increase the budget but is a cheaper option than natural stone. Because it's a manmade material, you also have more choices in color and design than marble or granite. It's a higher upfront cost but its durability means it stays in good condition for longer, and can add to the value of your house.