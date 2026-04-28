The Easy And Simple Way Mr. Rogers Made His Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Grilled cheese sandwiches are unique in that there is absolutely no wrong way to make one, outside of failing to use bread or cheese. Some of the most extravagant grilled cheese sandwiches in America feature a range of top-of-the-shelf ingredients, including caviar, black truffle, and Wagyu beef. But there's nothing wrong with just grabbing some white bread, slapping on a couple of slices of processed cheddar, and placing it in your toaster. Believe it or not, American television's favorite neighbor, Mister Rogers, found an even easier way to make his grilled cheese sandwiches: Open-faced and in the oven.

A Facebook post by the Fred Rogers Institute shows Mister Rogers pulling out crunchy, golden brown toasties from the oven. "Happy National Grilled Cheese Day!" the post reads. "You may know that Fred was a vegetarian, but you may not realize he was a fan of making open-faced grilled cheese sandwiches."

To make this version of the grilled cheese, all you need to do is spread some butter on slices of bread, top them with cheese, and slide the tray into a hot oven until the cheese melts. The use of the oven means these can be made in bigger numbers, compared to a stovetop or a sandwich grill. As one of the Institute's replies to a comment says, "It's efficient if you need to make them for neighbors." Apart from being a top hosting tip, this is also a quiet nod to the seminal children's show "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood," which first aired in 1968, a few years before Fred Rogers went vegetarian.