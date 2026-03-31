The Sweet Reason Mister Rogers Was A Vegetarian From The '70s Until He Passed Away
Fred Rogers, known to generations of children as Mister Rogers, was an icon of kindness. He didn't just preach his beliefs; he practiced them as well. When he espoused treating others with kindness, it extended to all living creatures. Rogers was a committed vegetarian for a simple reason: "I just don't eat anything that had a mother, that's all," he told the Los Angeles Times.
Rogers opposed any kind of cruelty to animals. He was even against dyeing Easter eggs, saying, "Well, how do you think the chickens feel?" The connection between meat and where it comes from was something Rogers felt would be upsetting to children. There is a 2023 study published in Trends in Cognitive Sciences examining the gap between a child's understanding of meat and where it comes from, so Rogers was not wrong to suggest this.
He told the Vegetarian Times he stopped eating meat in the early 1970s. "Part of it has to do with the animals," he said. "It's hard to eat something you've seen walking around" (via The Neighborhood Archive). Instead of meat, Rogers promoted alternatives, including vegetarian burgers, and, in one episode of his show, he visited a tofu factory.
Although Rogers' TV show frequently made mention of food, it went out of its way to avoid depicting meat. Even an episode that was filmed inside a restaurant was edited to avoid showing meat on a plate. In another episode, Mister Rogers met a chef who baked a lamb-shaped cake. He mentioned that it might be difficult to eat simply because it's shaped like a lamb.
It's a beautiful day for tofu in Mister Rogers' neighborhood
When it came to his diet, Rogers professed not to put a lot of thought into what he ate beyond avoiding animal products. Breakfast might be something simple like cereal with fruit and yogurt. He didn't drink coffee or tea, either. Instead, he'd opt for cranberry juice warmed in the microwave. His favorite beverage was water with lemon.
Rogers didn't often discuss his diet, but he did share some of his favorite foods in interviews. "I love tofu burgers and beets," he said in 1983, long before tofu became popular. In 2013, people were still questioning if tofu was ever going to become mainstream, so Rogers was well ahead of the curve. If you've never had a tofu burger, give this recipe with a grilled pineapple salsa a try and see what Rogers was talking about. He also enjoyed lentil burgers and would likely have been a fan of this vegan smash burger recipe.
Pasta was something else he enjoyed, specifically citing angel hair as a favorite. He was also a big fan of desserts, including some underrated vintage classic dishes like prune whip. Another favorite was strawberry rhubarb pie. As a child, visiting buffets, he'd return for four or five desserts. In one episode of his show, he demonstrated making a healthy snack out of a banana, peanut butter, and raisins. And, though he was a vegetarian, Rogers was not a full vegan. Yogurt, milk, and cheese also found their way into his diet.