The Sweet Reason Mister Rogers Was A Vegetarian From The '70s Until He Passed Away

Fred Rogers, known to generations of children as Mister Rogers, was an icon of kindness. He didn't just preach his beliefs; he practiced them as well. When he espoused treating others with kindness, it extended to all living creatures. Rogers was a committed vegetarian for a simple reason: "I just don't eat anything that had a mother, that's all," he told the Los Angeles Times.

Rogers opposed any kind of cruelty to animals. He was even against dyeing Easter eggs, saying, "Well, how do you think the chickens feel?" The connection between meat and where it comes from was something Rogers felt would be upsetting to children. There is a 2023 study published in Trends in Cognitive Sciences examining the gap between a child's understanding of meat and where it comes from, so Rogers was not wrong to suggest this.

He told the Vegetarian Times he stopped eating meat in the early 1970s. "Part of it has to do with the animals," he said. "It's hard to eat something you've seen walking around" (via The Neighborhood Archive). Instead of meat, Rogers promoted alternatives, including vegetarian burgers, and, in one episode of his show, he visited a tofu factory.

Although Rogers' TV show frequently made mention of food, it went out of its way to avoid depicting meat. Even an episode that was filmed inside a restaurant was edited to avoid showing meat on a plate. In another episode, Mister Rogers met a chef who baked a lamb-shaped cake. He mentioned that it might be difficult to eat simply because it's shaped like a lamb.