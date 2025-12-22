10 Underrated Vintage Foods That People Swear Are Delicious

When you think of former President Richard Nixon, you probably don't think of pistachio pudding mix combined with canned pineapple, marshmallows, chopped nuts, and Cool Whip. You do, however, probably think of Watergate — the major political scandal of the 1970s that led to Nixon's unprecedented resignation. Watergate was, of course, a huge topic of conversation during this decade. It wasn't just a point of serious discussion; it was also a running joke for many. This is probably how Watergate Salad (which consists of all of the ingredients we mentioned earlier) got its name.

Watergate Salad isn't served much anymore, but many maintain that, despite its morally questionable name, the dish is delicious. Many recall their parents and grandparents regularly whipping up Watergate Salad for family gatherings, which they would happily munch through despite the slightly off-putting green hue. Not everyone called it Watergate Salad, though; others remember it as pistachio fluff or even moldy salad, but it was pretty universally loved.

Despite the name, the dish itself wasn't invented in the 1970s. Sweet, pistachio salads were being made years before, and Helen Keller even published a recipe in the 1920s for a very similar dish, named "Golden Gate salad." The name Watergate was likely inspired by a similar dish in the 1970s called Watergate cake. People joked it was a secretive cake, as the thick layer of green icing covered up the reality of the nuts inside. The cake had something to hide, just like the scandalous politicians of the time.