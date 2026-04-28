The Whole Foods Steak Cut That's Better Left Out Of Your Cart

Whole Foods has long been the gold standard for fresh, organic, high-quality produce, meat, cheeses, and prepared foods. And, since its 2017 acquisition by Amazon, Whole Foods is generally cheaper. But before you set out for your next Whole Foods haul, we've done our own research on products that are worth buying, and those that are not. In a recent tasting of Whole Foods meats, we found that the beef top sirloin steak is worth leaving behind.

We judged our tasting on flavor, texture, and affordability. Top sirloin is one of the most economical cuts of steak for its lean nature, and its beefy flavor and versatility make it a great value for a lower price. And while Whole Foods' beef top sirloin steak was, in fact, cheap, we were very underwhelmed by its taste when compared to the other cuts available. The steak cooked up fairly juicy and tender for a leaner cut, but it tasted like the budget-cut that it is. If you're going to cook up a steak at home, you might as well make the splurge as decadent as possible, even if it means adding extra cost. To that effect, we recommend Whole Foods' bone-in ribeye, which costs nearly $10 more per pound than the top sirloin, but is certainly worth it.