The Whole Foods Steak Cut That's Better Left Out Of Your Cart
Whole Foods has long been the gold standard for fresh, organic, high-quality produce, meat, cheeses, and prepared foods. And, since its 2017 acquisition by Amazon, Whole Foods is generally cheaper. But before you set out for your next Whole Foods haul, we've done our own research on products that are worth buying, and those that are not. In a recent tasting of Whole Foods meats, we found that the beef top sirloin steak is worth leaving behind.
We judged our tasting on flavor, texture, and affordability. Top sirloin is one of the most economical cuts of steak for its lean nature, and its beefy flavor and versatility make it a great value for a lower price. And while Whole Foods' beef top sirloin steak was, in fact, cheap, we were very underwhelmed by its taste when compared to the other cuts available. The steak cooked up fairly juicy and tender for a leaner cut, but it tasted like the budget-cut that it is. If you're going to cook up a steak at home, you might as well make the splurge as decadent as possible, even if it means adding extra cost. To that effect, we recommend Whole Foods' bone-in ribeye, which costs nearly $10 more per pound than the top sirloin, but is certainly worth it.
Customer reviews for Whole Foods top sirloin
Whole Foods customers are complimentary of the top sirloin's quality, with one Whole Foods customer on Reddit stating that it's one of their favorite cuts for its "tenderloin level tenderness." And while other customers agree, the main complaint is with the price tag. Customers think that Whole Foods is up-charging a famously cheap cut. Consequently, Whole Foods isn't the best grocery option for top sirloin as you can find it cheaper at other chains. So, if you're set on top sirloin for its budget-friendly appeal, we recommend heading to Aldi. Whereas Whole Foods sells their top sirloin for as much as $16.99 per pound, you can find a package of two Aldi's Cattlemen's Ranch USDA choice applewood bacon-wrapped top sirloin filets for only $7.99. With the added bonus of applewood bacon, you can easily make a steakhouse-worthy dinner on a budget.
Since the top sirloin is on the leaner side, the right cooking method is crucial to get it as tender and juicy as a finer cut. A pan sear is one of the best ways to cook top sirloin quickly so that it won't lose its tasty juices while also giving it nice crispy, browned edges. Plus you can use the pan seared drippings to create an incredible steak sauce, deglazing the pan with broth or wine, and flavoring with herbs, aromatics, and butter.