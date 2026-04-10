For A Steakhouse-Worthy Dinner On A Budget, Grab This Aldi Beef Cut

While some customers complain that the top sirloin has no marbling and is prone to being tough when cooked, others offer remedies to tenderize the meat either by adding tenderizer, marinating, or even taking a mallet to the meat before pan searing. Various customers also recommend throwing the filets in a crock pot as the low and slow, wet cooking method will ensure a more tender and juicy result.

Aldi customers have plenty of recommendations on how to serve these sirloin filets. Since they are small, some repurpose them into toppings or a part of a more elaborate recipe. For example, one customer on the Aldi Aisle of Shame Facebook group wrote that they enjoy the sirloin, "sliced and pan fried with lots of butter, onions, and mushrooms, served over a baked potato." But if you want to make the filet the star of the show, keep it whole, top with a buttery mushroom and onion sauce, and serve alongside a loaded baked potato. For another luxurious steakhouse-style meal, pair the filets with twice-baked potatoes and creamed spinach.

Another Facebook customer suggests that, "Grinding them up and using them for some premium burger patties is the best move." You could even fry the bacon wrapped around them to slice up and top the burgers. You can also slice them and use them as a salad topper. They would work well with blue cheese dressing or blue cheese crumbles and crispy bacon. And if you fancy some different steaks from the discount store, customers on Reddit were impressed with Aldi's New York strip, and Aldi's top round also tastes way more expensive than it costs.