Can You Use Too Much Charcoal When Searing Meat?

Dabblers and experts alike understand that grilling meat over charcoal can be as simple or as intricate as you want it to be. By controlling the amount of charcoal you put in and the arrangement inside your grill, you can really dial in the results for a perfect sear. The key to a great sear on meats like beef is high heat, and in this case, more is more.

One method for getting a scorching heat from your grill is to layer your charcoal to compound the heat output. One to two layers work for longer, sustained cooking at lower temperatures, but three layers of charcoal provide the rip-roaring heat necessary for a satisfying sear on steaks or roasts. So if more is more, is it even possible to use too much charcoal? The answer is yes, but not because there's too much heat. More than three layers makes it harder to keep your heat consistent, and gives you a literal hot mess to manage while cooking. Too much charcoal in your grill also makes it harder to arrange coals in intentional ways or to create varied zones within your grill.