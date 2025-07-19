The Pros And Cons Of Grilling Vs Pan-Searing Steak, According To An Expert

For those who love the taste of a perfectly cooked steak, there's a lot to consider when making your own at home. First and foremost, it's worth mulling over the different cuts of steak available and deciding which one best suits your taste and texture preferences. Next, and possibly even more important, is the method by which you will cook your steak. With a coffee-rubbed steak recipe, for example, you have the option to either pan-sear the meat on the stovetop or cook it on an outdoor grill.

It can be difficult to discern the many merits of either method, so Tasting Table asked an expert for advice. Chef Billy Parisi is a classically trained culinary school graduate and food blogger with a great deal of knowledge to share when it comes to cooking steak. Parisi notes that flavor and control are two of the biggest factors in determining the pros and cons of either style of cooking.

Per Parisi, whereas grilling over charcoal or wood chips can be advantageous for adding more flavor to your steak, the disadvantage in doing so is the loss of fat and moisture. Additionally, while a grill allows for more room to cook multiple steaks at once, pan-searing offers more individual attention to each steak that you cook. Parisi also advises that, with pan-searing, "you can control the heat a little better by simply adjusting the temperature on the cooktop." He adds, "Open flames can be harder to control."