For A More Organized Kitchen, Follow The 2-Foot Rule

Many people would define themselves as "rage cleaners." What this means, for the uninitiated, is that you put off as much cleaning as possible — on purpose or by accident — until the kitchen (or whatever space, but usually the kitchen) becomes so covered in leftover grime, plates, debris, splatter, and more that you're forced to clean it, fueled only by the rage that you let it get that bad. That, however, is probably not a sustainable way to keep the kitchen clean and clutter-free, as it makes the task of tackling a week's worth of mess more overwhelming.

The good news for the rage cleaners among us, as well as folks who procrastinate cleaning for as long as possible, is that there is a simple solution: the 2-foot rule. This task involves trying to keep a 2-foot radius around the spots that you use the most the cleanest. So, if you spend a lot of time at your espresso machine (as we do), you'll want to keep that space splatter- and coffee ground-free.

The sink is another common one, as it's necessary for hand-washing, food washing, and dishes. If you make a concerted effort to keep those spaces clean, you'll feel both more mentally and physically able to tackle cleaning all of the other spaces — under the fridge, forgotten-about countertops, and the pantry you never use. Remember: Progress, not perfection.