For A More Organized Kitchen, Follow The 2-Foot Rule
Many people would define themselves as "rage cleaners." What this means, for the uninitiated, is that you put off as much cleaning as possible — on purpose or by accident — until the kitchen (or whatever space, but usually the kitchen) becomes so covered in leftover grime, plates, debris, splatter, and more that you're forced to clean it, fueled only by the rage that you let it get that bad. That, however, is probably not a sustainable way to keep the kitchen clean and clutter-free, as it makes the task of tackling a week's worth of mess more overwhelming.
The good news for the rage cleaners among us, as well as folks who procrastinate cleaning for as long as possible, is that there is a simple solution: the 2-foot rule. This task involves trying to keep a 2-foot radius around the spots that you use the most the cleanest. So, if you spend a lot of time at your espresso machine (as we do), you'll want to keep that space splatter- and coffee ground-free.
The sink is another common one, as it's necessary for hand-washing, food washing, and dishes. If you make a concerted effort to keep those spaces clean, you'll feel both more mentally and physically able to tackle cleaning all of the other spaces — under the fridge, forgotten-about countertops, and the pantry you never use. Remember: Progress, not perfection.
Other tips for tidying your kitchen
There are a lot of other kitchen organization hacks that can be used alongside the 2-foot rule. One you can try is the 5/7 rule. If you use an item more than five out of the seven days a week, you can leave it out. However, if you only use it occasionally — like on weekends or for a special recipe — it needs to find a home other than on your kitchen counter, where it takes up space.
This hack will reduce the number of things you have to clean within a 2-foot radius of the most-used spots in your kitchen. If you struggle to find the motivation to clean your space and adhere to that 2-foot rule, following the Swedish method of getting the whole family involved and assigning everyone a spot to clean will make things more manageable.
Once you have your 2-foot space organized, it's important to find ways to keep it that way. For one, you can make use of organizers to help reduce clutter. Invest in a spice rack to keep your favorite blends organized and within reach, or install a lazy Susan to help you access the far reaches of your corner cabinets. All of these simple and relatively low-budget tips will help you keep your kitchen neat and tidy, ready for whatever recipe you want to prepare in it next.