The Swedish Cleaning Strategy To Get Your Kitchen In Spring-Clean Shape

If you have a hectic house and a busy schedule, you know how difficult it can be to carve out time to reset, put everything back in its place, and tidy up your home — especially in your kitchen. But the good news is that you don't need to dedicate a ton of time — or burden just yourself — to keep your kitchen looking spotless and get ahead on your spring cleaning.

Instead, try implementing the Swedish Städdag cleaning method. Meaning "cleaning day" in Swedish, this approach gets the entire household involved in the cleaning process and blocks off a short block of time in which everyone — kids, parents, and roommates alike — can clean a designated area or space. By blocking out time to clean in your schedule, you eliminate the pressure to push it off to a later date. Plus, since everyone in your house feels accountable for cleaning during this period, everyone will feel obligated to keep their space a little neater during the week so that when Städdag rolls around, there's less work to be done.