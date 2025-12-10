The Simple Kitchen Cleaning Task You Should Be Doing Every Day

Cleaning is one of those tasks that you may not want to do — but you feel like you have to. The kitchen, specifically, demands a lot of your attention because it gets a lot of traction — whether you're cooking a five-course meal, preparing a quick coffee or lunch, or cutting up fruit as a snack. The splashing, sprays, and constant fingerprints can turn a pristine kitchen into a pigsty in a matter of minutes.

If you want the peace of mind of a clean space and want to cut down the time you spend deep-cleaning on the weekends, try devoting a short block of time to wiping down some of the most commonly touched surfaces. While these might vary when it comes to appliances, like the microwave and the coffee maker, you'll want to hit some of the most universally used (and consequently, grimy) spots like light switches, handles, and countertops every day. Not only will wiping down these surfaces every day make your space look cleaner, but this simple habit can also help minimize bacteria and ensure that your kitchen is ready for whatever cooking task you have planned next.