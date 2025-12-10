The Simple Kitchen Cleaning Task You Should Be Doing Every Day
Cleaning is one of those tasks that you may not want to do — but you feel like you have to. The kitchen, specifically, demands a lot of your attention because it gets a lot of traction — whether you're cooking a five-course meal, preparing a quick coffee or lunch, or cutting up fruit as a snack. The splashing, sprays, and constant fingerprints can turn a pristine kitchen into a pigsty in a matter of minutes.
If you want the peace of mind of a clean space and want to cut down the time you spend deep-cleaning on the weekends, try devoting a short block of time to wiping down some of the most commonly touched surfaces. While these might vary when it comes to appliances, like the microwave and the coffee maker, you'll want to hit some of the most universally used (and consequently, grimy) spots like light switches, handles, and countertops every day. Not only will wiping down these surfaces every day make your space look cleaner, but this simple habit can also help minimize bacteria and ensure that your kitchen is ready for whatever cooking task you have planned next.
Making wiping a habit
An all-purpose cleaner or disinfectant, like disposable Clorox wipes or spray, is ideal for wiping down surfaces. Clorox can be used on many materials, including stainless steel and sealed granite. You can also use a diluted vinegar solution if you're trying to curb your use of cleaning chemicals. However, some surfaces may require special attention. Your vinegar cleaning hacks can't be used on finicky marble countertops, for example, so you'll want to ensure that your cleaning solution of choice is safe for the surfaces you plan to use it on.
Turning this daily task of wiping down surfaces in your kitchen into a habit can be tough — especially on days when you don't even have time to clean up the coffee dribble on your way out the door. But, designating a specific time of day — like right before you go to bed — can help you stay on track. You can also utilize idle time — like when you're waiting for lunch to finish in the microwave or for your toast to pop out of the toaster — to give your countertops and surfaces a quick sweep. You may even want to try the cleaning technique called the Pomodoro method, in which breaks are encouraged, if you're working with a large kitchen and get easily distracted by the odds and ends in your junk drawer.