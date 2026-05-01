11 Waffle Mixes, Ranked Worst To Best

Waffles taste like love, thanks to their crisp, buttery exteriors and fluffy interiors. As a child, I have fond memories of Saturday mornings when my dad tenderly carried stacks of waffles to the table to share. I remember feeling safe and adored while we ate them together. Now, waffles still mean a lot to me, so I make them for my kids. A busy life has made mixing batter from scratch seem like an impossible task, though. Instead, I use box mixes, which allow me to convey love, care, and safety to my kids without wearing myself out.

Over the years, I've tried an array of waffle mixes that vary in flavor, texture, and ingredient lists — some are simply acceptable, while others are breathtakingly good. In order to compare them, I gathered several mixes, plugged in my waffle iron, made them, and ranked them from worst to best.

I should note here that the perfect waffle does exist. It should have a crispy exterior and tears easily into quarters. It is never tough or chewy. The crumb is light and airy with uniform air bubbles. The ideal waffle doesn't taste overwhelmingly of baking soda but rather has a hint of vanilla or nuttiness. As I whipped up batter from each of the mixes, I looked for brands that met these qualities. You'll find that those ranked more highly than their counterparts.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.