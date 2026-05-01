11 Waffle Mixes, Ranked Worst To Best
Waffles taste like love, thanks to their crisp, buttery exteriors and fluffy interiors. As a child, I have fond memories of Saturday mornings when my dad tenderly carried stacks of waffles to the table to share. I remember feeling safe and adored while we ate them together. Now, waffles still mean a lot to me, so I make them for my kids. A busy life has made mixing batter from scratch seem like an impossible task, though. Instead, I use box mixes, which allow me to convey love, care, and safety to my kids without wearing myself out.
Over the years, I've tried an array of waffle mixes that vary in flavor, texture, and ingredient lists — some are simply acceptable, while others are breathtakingly good. In order to compare them, I gathered several mixes, plugged in my waffle iron, made them, and ranked them from worst to best.
I should note here that the perfect waffle does exist. It should have a crispy exterior and tears easily into quarters. It is never tough or chewy. The crumb is light and airy with uniform air bubbles. The ideal waffle doesn't taste overwhelmingly of baking soda but rather has a hint of vanilla or nuttiness. As I whipped up batter from each of the mixes, I looked for brands that met these qualities. You'll find that those ranked more highly than their counterparts.
Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.
11. Classique Fare Belgian Waffle Mix
Classique Fare was the only waffle mix I tried that I probably wouldn't buy again. The first thing I noticed was how thick the batter was when I mixed it. I double-checked the instructions because I worried I'd added too little liquid, but I had mixed in exactly the amount of butter and water the box indicated – no milk or eggs were necessary. Getting such thick batter into the waffle maker was tedious. I carefully spooned and spread it to make sure the whole iron was covered. At least it didn't drip or run out of the waffle iron.
The cooked waffle had a light color with whitish spots. It had a small, dense crumb, which made the whole disc stiff but not crisp. The flavor profile was simple and straightforward, leaning more toward the saltiness of baking powder rather than sugary sweetness. These waffles were dense, tough, and almost bread-like. When I tried to tear it along the dividing line, I ripped the waffle instead of separating it. These waffles would have been acceptable if they'd been lighter. If I did make them again, I'd adapt the recipe and add more water.
10. Mrs. Butterworth's Original Complete Pancake and Waffle Mix
Mrs. Butterworth's Original Complete Pancake and Waffle Mix produces a satisfactory waffle, but it ranked low because there's not much that makes it stand out. The straightforward, traditional flavor is similar to Classique Fare. The crumb was much lighter and fluffier, though, thus its higher place on the list.
Mixing these waffles was easy. The box calls for an egg, oil, and water. The resulting batter is much runnier than Classique Fare's and was one of the thinnest of all the waffle mixes I tried. That was problematic when I ladled the batter into the waffle maker, since it tended to run out of the sides and make a mess even when I was careful to pour in just the right amount.
2 cups of dry mix made four 7-inch waffles. They were light in color and initially crisp on the outside, but they turned rubbery within minutes. The crumb had larger air bubbles than most of the other mixes, which gave it a slightly crumblier and less uniform texture. Overall, Mrs. Butterworth's is worth buying if you're looking for a simple, classic taste and want to make waffles for a crowd.
9. Bob's Red Mill Homestyle Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix
Bob's Red Mill Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix is in the bottom half of this list because it had a slightly bitter flavor. I like the waffle's texture more than Mrs. Butterworth's, though. It retained its crispy crust, had a light, fluffy crumb, and had a beautiful golden-yellow color.
This mix was easy to make. I only needed to add water and oil. The batter had a light yellow color and wasn't too thick. I could see the air bubbles from the leavening. It was easy to spoon into the waffle maker and cover it without having any batter dribble out. I did have to spread it a little with a spoon to make sure the batter made it to fill in all the edges, though.
The finished waffle was wonderfully crispy and golden. It produced some of the best-looking waffles I made. Inside, the crumb was fluffy, but there were larger air bubbles mixed with smaller ones. It tasted slightly bitter, which reminded me of times I've added too much baking powder to recipes. Covered by syrup and butter, I wouldn't have noticed this unpleasant flavor, but it is much more noticeable here than most of the other mixes.
8. Maple Grove Farms Belgian Waffle Mix
Maple Grove Farms fell near the bottom of this ranking because the batter was thin and dribbled out of my waffle maker easily, making a huge mess. The taste and smell had strong notes of bread and baking powder, which was acceptable, but not my favorite flavor profile for waffles. I liked these more than the Bob's Red Mill waffles because even though I could taste the baking powder, they weren't as bitter. The crumb was also more uniform, with more small air holes.
The instructions say to add water or seltzer to the mix; you do not need eggs, milk, or butter. I appreciated how simple the prep was. It required far less effort than following a homemade waffle recipe or even preparing many of the other mixes I tried.
The cooked waffles had a few flaws. They were tougher than some of the others and did not tear easily along the lines. Finally, I didn't enjoy the flavor as much as some of the others due to the baking powder taste.
7. Heavenly Foods Chocolate Espresso Waffle Mix
Heavenly Foods' Chocolate Espresso Waffles ranked in the middle of this list because they have a pleasant flavor, but the texture wasn't crispy or fluffy enough. The batter is also difficult to work with. I liked this mix more than the Maple Grove Farms Waffle Mix due to its superior taste.
The batter smelled intoxicatingly of chocolate and coffee after I added an egg and water. I was anxious to taste these. The instructions warned how liquid the batter would be, and it was definitely one of the thinnest that I tried. It was hard to get the right amount in the waffle maker without it running out. Most mixes worked perfectly in my waffle maker because the light indicator showed when they were cooked through. These got too toasty by the time the light went off, and they stuck to the iron more than other mixes. Ingredients like dried yogurt and coconut milk powder may be to blame and require that they cook at a lower temperature. For the best results, I suggest using a timer to make these instead of relying on the built-in sensor.
I hoped these waffles would taste decadently of chocolate. The packaging and smell of the batter gave me high expectations. In reality, these waffles had just a hint of bitter cacao, which was wonderful but not the chocolate flavor I was hoping for. I couldn't taste the espresso. Next time, I plan on adding chocolate chips to this batter.
6. Kiukiu Ube Mochi Pancake and Waffle Mix
Kiukiu Ube Waffle Mix gets a middling ranking because it made good waffles, but not outstanding ones. This mix is fantastic for gluten-free and vegan diets, but alternative ingredients, like sweet rice flour and tapioca flour, may have contributed to denser, moister interior texture. These waffles had a crispier exterior than the Heavenly Foods waffles and the batter didn't make as much of a mess.
When I mixed up the batter, I immediately noticed how dense it was. It was thinner than Classique Fare, but pastier than the other brands I tried. I used a spatula to spread it in the waffle maker. The bag said to add eggs, milk, and butter, but had alternative directions for vegans and dairy-free diets, which I appreciated. The batter was purple because of the ube powder included in the ingredients and surprisingly had no smell at all.
The finished waffles were enticing. They were grayish-brown on the outside with a bright purple crumb. That was slightly disconcerting since it reminded me of blueberry waffles. When I took a bite, I was subconsciously expecting a tart, fruity flavor, but they were straight waffle-y and sweet. I loved the crispy exterior but was less enthusiastic about the crumb. Next time, I will let them cook about a minute longer than my waffle iron's light indicator, which should improve the texture of the interior.
5. Heavenly Foods Gluten-Free Waffle Mix
Heavenly Foods Gluten-Free Waffle Mix ranked right in the middle of the list. Despite its mouthwateringly amazing flavor, it sadly has a couple of flaws. First, its thinness made it more difficult to cook than most other mixes. The waffle's texture was also floppy and rubbery. I liked this mix more than the Kiukiu Ube one because these waffles had more flavor and tasted like coconut, caramel, and vanilla.
This mix called for water, oil, and an egg. The batter smelled like coconut and was one of the thinnest. It dribbled out of my waffle maker in a couple of spots. When my iron's temperature indicator showed that the waffle was finished cooking, I noticed it looked too toasted in some spots. Next time I make this mix, I will use a timer on my phone instead of relying on the waffle maker, and also select a lower temp. This was one of the most difficult waffles to remove from the greased iron without breaking it into four quarters or smooshing it.
The taste was, like the brand-name, heavenly. I loved that these waffles have a flavor that goes beyond vanilla or baking powder. The crust didn't get as crisp as I would have liked, though. I ended up sticking one of the waffles in the toaster and spreading some dulce de leche (which can be made in a sous vide) over it.
4. Krusteaz Light and Crispy Belgian Waffle Mix
Krusteaz's Belgian Waffle Mix ranked near the middle because, while this waffle mix has good texture, the taste seemed a little fake. I liked it better than Heavenly Foods Gluten-Free Waffle Mix, even though the latter had superior flavor, simply because Krusteaz's crumb was better textured and got crispier on the outside.
I noticed two things when I added water, an egg, and oil to this dry mix: The batter was bright yellow, and it smelled like frosting. These waffles, as were Bob's Red Mill Buttermilk Waffle Mix, were the most yellow of all. Unlike Bob's, though, Krusteaz's waffles didn't have a bitter taste. Rather, they taste sweet and vaguely like amaretto and vanilla, but also a little fake. This may be due to the "natural flavor" listed as an ingredient.
Texture was where these waffles shined. They had a uniform crumb with smaller air holes. The outer crust was beautifully crispy. The best toppings for these waffles would be some apricot jam and whipped cream cheese.
3. Williams Sonoma Bellegem Waffle Mix
Williams Sonoma Bellegem Waffle Mix ranks high because it made waffles that had an enjoyable texture and a lovely taste. I liked these better than Krusteaz because they tasted less artificial and more like real butter, vanilla, and cinnamon – lovely and sweet.
This batter was on the runnier side after I added water, an egg, and butter to the mix. I spooned it into a waffle maker easily. When I closed my waffle iron, the batter didn't run out and make a mess. The cooked waffles were easy to pop out and had an attractive golden color.
When I took a bite, I noticed that they were perfectly crispy. The inside was particularly light and fluffy. It also seemed to make around twice as many waffles per serving of dry mix compared to the other brands. This may be because it had more air and a lighter crumb. Sliced strawberries and whipped cream are the perfect toppings for these.
2. Kiukiu Black Sesame Mochi Pancake and Waffle Mix
Kiukiu Black Sesame Waffle Mix nearly made it to the top of this list because of how wonderfully crispy the waffles got on the outside and because they offered an amazing, nutty taste. These definitely aren't a traditional recipe, but the flavor and texture beat out most of the traditional waffle mixes I tried. That's outstanding for a mix that is gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan. I liked these even more than Williams Sonoma because of their unique sesame flavor.
After seeing how purple the ube mix was, I thought the batter from this one was going to be black, but the powder was white. When I added in the egg, milk, and butter, it turned gray with black specks from the sesame seeds. The batter tended toward the thick side, but I didn't have to spread it in the iron.
The waffles cooked evenly and came off the waffle iron super crispy. I attribute this to the rice flour. The first thing I tasted was the sesame, which is what gave these waffles a nutty flavor. Then, I noticed the subtle hint of rice in them. They reminded me of rice crackers. Since they have a more savory taste than sweet, I think they would make amazing grilled cheese waffles.
1. Stonewall Kitchen Farmhouse Pancake and Waffle Mix
Stonewall Kitchen makes the best waffle mix. It combines an excellent flavor with an outstanding texture. These waffles taste like butter with a hint of egg — almost like the outer edges of a Dutch baby. A wonderfully crisp crust forms on the outside, and the crumb inside is fluffy and light. This mix beat Kiukiu Black Sesame Mix for first place because it produces a traditional waffle that best aligns with what I was looking for in this ranking.
To make the batter, I added an egg, butter, and milk to the dry mix. It had a sweet smell to it. The batter was on the thinner side but was thicker than Mrs. Butterworth's and Heavenly. It was easy to spoon into the waffle maker.
The finished waffles came off the iron with a beautiful golden-brown hue. The outer crust tasted buttery, while the inner crumb had a hint of egginess to it. Although the batter smelled sweet, the cooked waffles leaned salty. They would taste amazing with syrup or jam but would also make an amazing base for a ham and cheese sandwich.
Methodology
I based my ranking criteria on my version of an ideal waffle: light and fluffy, with a uniform crumb, a crisp outer crust, and great taste. That taste could be savory or sweet, but the best waffles need more flavor than just a hint of sweetness — whether that's butter, egg, sesame, vanilla, or cinnamon. Waffles that had a strong baking powder taste ranked lower. I also gave higher rankings to brands that got crispy in the waffle iron. Waffles that turned floppy and soggy within minutes ranked lower than those that maintained their crispiness.
Another factor that affected the ranking was the thickness of the batter. Higher-ranked mixes made batters that were easy to spoon into the waffle maker, while many of the lower-ranking options were either too thick or too thin.
I followed the instructions on each package exactly and made all of the waffles in my Yes Chef! waffle iron. I wanted to use a simple waffle maker that could be found in most kitchens. The waffles were all cooked at the same temperature and determined to be done based on the indicator light.