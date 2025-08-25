Swap Bread For This Frozen Breakfast Staple And Change Your Grilled Cheese Forever
Grilled cheese sandwiches can range from basic to decadent and everything in between with nearly infinite combinations of bread and cheese (and sometimes more). Of the many hacks for grilled cheese you'll wish you knew sooner, changing up the bread is a simple way to give your food even more flair and flavor. For a quick and simple grilled cheese upgrade, try using frozen Eggo waffles in place of typical sliced bread.
The reliable taste of an Eggo homestyle waffle is what makes it one of the best frozen waffle brands available. Once you've taken care to properly warm up a pair of waffles, loading them into a pan with your choice of cheese will create the ultimate fluffy, gooey, and irresistible grilled cheese sandwich. The slightly sweet taste and unique texture provide ample surface area for the melted cheese to situate, giving you a truly robust version of your favorite recipe.
There is also a lot of room to experiment with different flavor combinations based on your specific choice of Eggo frozen breakfast items. You can play with contrasting sweet and savory flavors or make a dessert-style grilled cheese. Depending on your taste preferences, you can also get creative with additional ingredients, sauces, seasonings, and more.
Tips for a wonderful waffle grilled cheese
Either butter or mayonnaise is an optimal choice for a typical grilled cheese sandwich, but you'll want to adjust to accommodate the taste and texture of your frozen waffles. You certainly don't have to be limited to just those two options either. Ghee, olive oil, or tallow would each work well depending on your taste preferences and dietary needs.
Most recipes begin by either warming the waffles in a microwave oven or toaster to get the right bread-like pliability and the best sear in a pan. Start by warming your choice of Eggo waffles and then slathering them with a hearty helping of your preferred fat for frying. Layer sliced cheese and any other seasonings you wish before putting the sandwich into the pan and frying it to gooey perfection.
Basic cheddar cheese or American cheese slices are a standard addition to any grilled cheese. For a breakfast-style grilled sandwich, pair bacon and a drizzle of maple syrup with aged white cheddar between two homestyle frozen Eggo waffles. If you wish to lean towards the sweeter side, use a pair of chocolate chip waffles and a mixture of light mozzarella and creamy ricotta cheese. Any way you choose to use your waffles, the combination of tastes and textures will make an unforgettable grilled cheese.