It's Unbelievably Easy To Make Dulce De Leche With A Sous Vide

Creamy and sweet, dulce de leche is a confection made by slowly cooking milk and sugar into a caramel lover's dream. The slow cooking evaporates water from the milk, concentrating natural sweetness, while the sugars in the mix slowly gain a bronzed hue. The treat can be made from scratch by long-simmering milk and sugar, or by using a shortcut that involves boiling a can of sweetened condensed milk. But for a no-fuss batch you don't have to babysit, your sous vide machine is the way to go.

Like many other sous vide cooking projects, this one will take several hours, but they're all unattended. As long as you have a good cover that prevents too much evaporation in your water bath, you can walk away with no worries about overcooking pans of sugar or overheating cans on the stove. Simply scrape the contents of a can of sweetened condensed milk into a canning jar, screw on the lid, and submerge the whole thing in a 185 degree Fahrenheit water bath sous vide set up. Set the timer for 10 hours, and you'll come back to a caramelized wonder you can put to use right away. If you prefer darker dulce de leche, leave it for a couple more hours. And if you don't have the kit already, you can simply buy a sous vide wand like this one, which works with your pans at home, or go the whole hog and buy a full sell-contained sous vide machine.