6 Store-Bought Bologna Brands That Use High-Quality Ingredients

Although this brand of bologna can only be found at Whole Foods, and perhaps online on Amazon, it's worth the trip. The Whole Foods beef bologna one of the best bolognas you can buy, and it's free from antibiotics and added hormones. Overexposure to antibiotics — through our meat, for example — may weaken our immune system, according to a 2024 study published in Antibiotics (Basel). Consuming excessive amounts of hormones through meat may disrupt our own hormonal balance, and excess consumption of these hormones through the diet may increase the risk of certain types of cancers, as reported in 2024 research published in Nature – though more research will need to be done to conclusively link negative health risks with eating beef that's been treated with growth hormones.

Not only that, but if you think about it, it's kind of gross. In order to meet (pun intended) demand for meat, farmers often use growth hormones — such as synthetic testosterone and estrogen — to make their cows or pigs grow faster and bigger. This raises ethical concerns about the wellbeing of these animals and how that added stress contributes to the quality of the meat, though conclusive ties between the use of the hormones and meat quality cannot yet be made.