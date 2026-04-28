The Worst Chili's Entree Is So Salty You Literally Need Water Between Each Bite
Beloved for all-American classics in a lively, casual setting, Chili's is a solid choice for a family meal, happy hour with colleagues, or gathering of friends. The entrees are also reasonably priced, considering the massive quantity of food you get. We tasted several entrees from Chili's, ranking them according to freshness, flavor, and fun factor. While we found some clear winners, the worst Chili's entree was the oh-so-salty Big Crispy Chicken Sandwich.
At first glance, this gargantuan sandwich looked incredible, with a giant filet of crackly, breaded chicken spilling over the sides of a shiny bun, slathered with mayo and topped with pickles. While we have no complaints with the crunchy, tangy pickles or even the lightly toasted, soft bun, the chicken was inexcusable. Despite its enticing appearance, the breading on the filet was dry and almost inedibly salty. We needed a sip of water in between each bite both to dilute all that sodium and choke back the overly dry, sandy texture. Furthermore, the breading had an unexpectedly sweet and almost popcorn-like finish that was just as off-putting as its saltiness.
To add insult to injury, the amount of mayo on the sandwich was laughably miniscule. A bigger slather of the creamy condiment would've helped lubricate the breading and balance the saltiness, but we're positive that even more mayonnaise wouldn't save the Big Crispy Chicken Sandwich from placing last. Chili's does, however, offer a Nashville Hot Big Crispy Chicken Sandwich that might help the salty, dry breading with its saucy texture and spicy flavor.
More negative reviews from Chili's customers
In a negative review for Chili's Big Crispy Chicken Sandwich on Reddit, one customer cried false advertisement, posting a photograph of the sandwich from Chili's website alongside the sad, flat, tiny chicken sandwich they got in their order, and lamenting, "This burnt piece of shame is a $13 sandwich." In response, Redditors compared it to a McChicken sandwich due to its reduced size and flat chicken patty, while one said that the meat looked like "some chicken patty the managers went out and got since they ran out of the actual chicken breasts." However, many customers thought that the review was a one-off fluke and praised the chicken sandwich for being as giant and crispy as advertised, with some saying that their order "always looks just like the picture."
While Chili's Big Crispy Chicken Sandwich flopped in our taste test, we loved the Nashville Hot Chicken Crispers, which were tender, flavorful, and shatteringly crispy with a perfectly spiced coating that added even more texture to the exterior. If you don't want to commit to a main course, you can also get these delicious Chicken Crispers in Nashville Hot, Honey-Chipotle, or Original as part of Chili's popular Triple Dipper appetizer plate. Accompany your meal with one of Chili's delicious margaritas. If you're ordering to-go, you can even make a Chili's-style margarita at home with these insider tips.