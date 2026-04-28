The Worst Chili's Entree Is So Salty You Literally Need Water Between Each Bite

Beloved for all-American classics in a lively, casual setting, Chili's is a solid choice for a family meal, happy hour with colleagues, or gathering of friends. The entrees are also reasonably priced, considering the massive quantity of food you get. We tasted several entrees from Chili's, ranking them according to freshness, flavor, and fun factor. While we found some clear winners, the worst Chili's entree was the oh-so-salty Big Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

At first glance, this gargantuan sandwich looked incredible, with a giant filet of crackly, breaded chicken spilling over the sides of a shiny bun, slathered with mayo and topped with pickles. While we have no complaints with the crunchy, tangy pickles or even the lightly toasted, soft bun, the chicken was inexcusable. Despite its enticing appearance, the breading on the filet was dry and almost inedibly salty. We needed a sip of water in between each bite both to dilute all that sodium and choke back the overly dry, sandy texture. Furthermore, the breading had an unexpectedly sweet and almost popcorn-like finish that was just as off-putting as its saltiness.

To add insult to injury, the amount of mayo on the sandwich was laughably miniscule. A bigger slather of the creamy condiment would've helped lubricate the breading and balance the saltiness, but we're positive that even more mayonnaise wouldn't save the Big Crispy Chicken Sandwich from placing last. Chili's does, however, offer a Nashville Hot Big Crispy Chicken Sandwich that might help the salty, dry breading with its saucy texture and spicy flavor.