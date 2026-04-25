This LA Deli's Pastrami Sandwich Gives Katz's A Strong Run For Its Money
If you've ever watched the iconic "I'll have what she's having" scene from "When Harry Met Sally," then you know about Katz's deli. Speaking as a deli connoisseur and foodie-focused traveler, I can honestly say few delis rival this giant when it comes to cured meats. As a born-and-raised Los Angeles resident, however, I would be remiss not to mention that Langer's Deli in MacArthur Park is about the only pastrami sandwich that comes close to Katz's.
In a roundup of Los Angeles delis that never disappoint, I called Langer's "the West Coast gold standard to which I hold any other deli pastrami in comparison," and I stand by those words. Knowing what to look for is crucial when seeking out a proper pastrami sandwich. It comes down to the quality and quantity of meat, how the sandwich is constructed, and whether or not the bread can pass muster in holding the hearty filling together.
Katz's deli exemplifies how pastrami took over New York City, but the offering from Langer's is certainly no slouch either. Both sandwiches are piled high with meat that has been expertly cured and sliced fresh and thick. Truly, all you need is the delicious meat nestled between warm slices of crusty rye bread and smeared with a sharp deli mustard for a sandwich that will satisfy. Katz's is legendary in its own right, but Langer's is a not-too-distant relative that delivers a delightful deli experience.
Why it's worth seeking out a pastrami sandwich from Langer's
Deciding between deli fare from opposite coasts can be tricky, especially with the prevailing myth that New York has the so-called "best" water anywhere in America, leading to theories about breads, bagels, pizza dough, and more. Whether or not this coastal comparison is fair, it's still worth noting that Langer's in Los Angeles can hold its own in the realm of deli pastrami sandwiches. In fact, this is one West Coast sandwich that's worth the trip.
The LA food scene is diverse and, with so many choices spanning the entirety of the Los Angeles metropolitan area, finding your favorite is often overwhelming. Growing up here, I'm grateful to have been introduced to so many different global cuisines and new-to-me dishes. As the descendant of Jewish immigrants, deli food is near and dear to my heart and something about which I'm quite passionate.
When you're far from home, searching for familiar flavors is a way to find comfort in a new place. As a lifelong West Coaster hailing from LA, I felt like a stranger in a strange land when I travelled to New York for the first time. My first bite of a Katz's pastrami sandwich was a homecoming of sorts, reminding me of my childhood days eating at Langer's with my late mother. While Katz's and Langer's pastrami sandwiches are geographically distant, the nostalgic taste is closer than you might think.