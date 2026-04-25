This LA Deli's Pastrami Sandwich Gives Katz's A Strong Run For Its Money

If you've ever watched the iconic "I'll have what she's having" scene from "When Harry Met Sally," then you know about Katz's deli. Speaking as a deli connoisseur and foodie-focused traveler, I can honestly say few delis rival this giant when it comes to cured meats. As a born-and-raised Los Angeles resident, however, I would be remiss not to mention that Langer's Deli in MacArthur Park is about the only pastrami sandwich that comes close to Katz's.

In a roundup of Los Angeles delis that never disappoint, I called Langer's "the West Coast gold standard to which I hold any other deli pastrami in comparison," and I stand by those words. Knowing what to look for is crucial when seeking out a proper pastrami sandwich. It comes down to the quality and quantity of meat, how the sandwich is constructed, and whether or not the bread can pass muster in holding the hearty filling together.

Katz's deli exemplifies how pastrami took over New York City, but the offering from Langer's is certainly no slouch either. Both sandwiches are piled high with meat that has been expertly cured and sliced fresh and thick. Truly, all you need is the delicious meat nestled between warm slices of crusty rye bread and smeared with a sharp deli mustard for a sandwich that will satisfy. Katz's is legendary in its own right, but Langer's is a not-too-distant relative that delivers a delightful deli experience.