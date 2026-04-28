The Aldi Snack Customers Immediately Throw In The Freezer For The Best Bite

There are so many sweet treasures hidden in the aisles at Aldi. Between the Moser Roth chocolate bars, the Bake Shop Kitchen Sink Cookies, and Benton's Italian Choco Wafers, there are plenty of chocolatey options to satisfy a relentless sweet tooth. But one of our favorite treats we've discovered recently is the Choceur Peanut Butter Cups, a Reese's dupe that shoppers believe is even better than the real deal. The chocolate cups are seriously snackable, especially after sticking them in the freezer. In fact, several Aldi customers have reported trying this hack for a cold sweet treat, and we couldn't agree with it more.

The debate over room temp versus cold chocolate lives on. But freezing Aldi's peanut butter cups seems to be the ideal way to enjoy them. "Definitely the freezer. Then you can let them slowly melt in your mouth," one Reddit user commented in the r/Aldi thread. Another user said, "I left a bag in my car overnight during winter, and when I opened it, it was cold and tasted so good. So I always put them in the fridge ever since."

Putting these crave-worthy candies in the fridge or freezer makes them irresistibly crunchy and brings out their nutty flavor. Next time you're searching through Aldi chocolates that fans think are better than the real deal, pick up a bag or two. At $5.49 for one 12-ounce bag, you'll not only get a good deal, but also enough bite-sized cups to eat as many as your heart desires.