The Carl's Jr. Menu Item We Would Never Order Again
Carl's Jr. is a fast food chain known for bold burgers and fried fare. Among its wide selection of meals and sides, there are a number of notable hits and a handful of misses. In Tasting Table's rankings of Carl's Jr. menu items, its Fried Zucchini Star sandwich placed last of the bunch.
Despite being one of the few vegetarian Carl's Jr. menu items, it's worth looking elsewhere for a satisfying sandwich. Per Tasting Table's assessment, the disappointing item manages to fall short in every way that counts. Though fried zucchini as a side dish is a fan-favorite Carl's Jr. menu item, it simply doesn't translate as the main filling for a sandwich.
After discontinuing its Beyond Burger, this attempt by Carl's Jr. to create a similar sandwich just doesn't measure up. Stacked on a seeded bun and paired with typical burger toppings that include lettuce, onions, pickles, tomato, mayo, and Carl's Jr. special sauce, the texture of the zucchini is mushy, bland, and overcooked. One customer on Reddit calls the Carl's Jr. menu item, "the most disappointing 'veggie burger' of my life," while another replies, "Just tried it and it's definitely a step down from the [Beyond] patty."
Choosing a better vegetarian sandwich
Though the Fried Zucchini Star from Carl's Jr. is an order worth skipping, there are a number of other options beyond this specific spot. Looking at the top fast food chains for vegetarians, you can easily satisfy your dietary needs at Shake Shack, Panera, Chipotle, and more. Outside of fast food restaurants, you can also try preparing your own vegetarian sandwich at home.
For example, start with a recipe for three-ingredient air fryer zucchini chips and build your own flavorful sandwich around this crisp and hearty filling. Unlike the burger-inspired version from Carl's Jr., this opens up new possibilities for choosing your favorite type of toppings and accouterments. Give your fried zucchini sandwich a Mediterranean twist by adding a crumble of fresh feta cheese and sun-dried tomatoes. Include more nutrient-rich ingredients in this sandwich, like a generous dollop of hummus or a bunch of vibrant microgreens.
While Carl's Jr. has a long way to go when it comes to offering quality vegetarian options, even the presence of a menu item like the Fried Zucchini Star inspires some hope. With new innovations rolled out on the regular, fast food chains are gradually becoming more accessible to different diets. Perhaps a future vegetarian menu item will be even more appetizing.