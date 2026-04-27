The Carl's Jr. Menu Item We Would Never Order Again

Carl's Jr. is a fast food chain known for bold burgers and fried fare. Among its wide selection of meals and sides, there are a number of notable hits and a handful of misses. In Tasting Table's rankings of Carl's Jr. menu items, its Fried Zucchini Star sandwich placed last of the bunch.

Despite being one of the few vegetarian Carl's Jr. menu items, it's worth looking elsewhere for a satisfying sandwich. Per Tasting Table's assessment, the disappointing item manages to fall short in every way that counts. Though fried zucchini as a side dish is a fan-favorite Carl's Jr. menu item, it simply doesn't translate as the main filling for a sandwich.

After discontinuing its Beyond Burger, this attempt by Carl's Jr. to create a similar sandwich just doesn't measure up. Stacked on a seeded bun and paired with typical burger toppings that include lettuce, onions, pickles, tomato, mayo, and Carl's Jr. special sauce, the texture of the zucchini is mushy, bland, and overcooked. One customer on Reddit calls the Carl's Jr. menu item, "the most disappointing 'veggie burger' of my life," while another replies, "Just tried it and it's definitely a step down from the [Beyond] patty."