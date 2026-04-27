Just One Ingredient Transforms Bread Dough Into Fluffy Heaven — And You Already Have It

Anyone who has tried their hand at fresh-baked sourdough bread knows that making it is a labor of love — and a time-consuming one at that. Not only do you have to bring the ingredients together, but you also have to knead the dough just enough so it doesn't get too stiff, master the perfect proofing conditions, and repeatedly shape, rest, and then bake your dough... just to have it pale in comparison to a store-bought bread brand. However, with some expert tips for smooth beginner bread baking, you can be well on your way to tasty boules, loaves, and yeast rolls. One that you may not have heard yet? Adding vinegar to your dough.

Vinegar is an acid, which can help keep the gluten tender and also contribute to a slightly acidic flavor — a faux sourdough, if you will. The texture of your dough will become softer and more tender, which is ideal in something like milk bread or dinner rolls. However, if you're baking something like a bagel, where you crave that chewiness, you may not want to add this secret ingredient, as you could risk making the dough too soft.