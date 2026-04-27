Just One Ingredient Transforms Bread Dough Into Fluffy Heaven — And You Already Have It
Anyone who has tried their hand at fresh-baked sourdough bread knows that making it is a labor of love — and a time-consuming one at that. Not only do you have to bring the ingredients together, but you also have to knead the dough just enough so it doesn't get too stiff, master the perfect proofing conditions, and repeatedly shape, rest, and then bake your dough... just to have it pale in comparison to a store-bought bread brand. However, with some expert tips for smooth beginner bread baking, you can be well on your way to tasty boules, loaves, and yeast rolls. One that you may not have heard yet? Adding vinegar to your dough.
Vinegar is an acid, which can help keep the gluten tender and also contribute to a slightly acidic flavor — a faux sourdough, if you will. The texture of your dough will become softer and more tender, which is ideal in something like milk bread or dinner rolls. However, if you're baking something like a bagel, where you crave that chewiness, you may not want to add this secret ingredient, as you could risk making the dough too soft.
Tips for adding vinegar to your homemade bread
Anyone who has ever been too heavy-handed with vinegar on an Italian sandwich knows that a little bit can go a long way. The same can be said about your homemade bread. You may not need to add more than 1 to 2 tablespoons for a full-sized loaf, and you'll need even less if you're making a small batch of dinner rolls or a tiny Dutch oven boule. You'll want to add the vinegar with the rest of your wet ingredients and enriching ingredients, like oil and butter.
Many recipes call for distilled white vinegar; however, this is far from your only option. You can also use white wine vinegar, which has a more fruity and floral quality than plain vinegar. It might not be a good fit for a sweet, enriched dough, but it would be a great addition to a Dutch oven bread destined for a charcuterie or snacking board. Apple cider vinegar is another option; it'll give you a sourdough-esque flavor without all the work.