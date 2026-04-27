Why You Should Be Switching Green Onion For This Garlicky Herb In Your Garden

When you need a burst of freshness and flavor, it's hard to go wrong with green onions. You can add them to nearly anything, from tacos to fried rice to omelets. Best of all, they require minimal prep beyond slicing and they're simple to grow in your home garden. As versatile and delicious as green onions are, you can elevate your home herb garden by swapping them for garlic chives.

Despite the name, garlic chives are not chives, they're two completely different plants. The scientific name for garlic chives is Allium tuberosum, while regular chives, which are our favorite topping for baked potatoes, are Allium schoenoprasum. Both are members of the allium family, but regular chives taste like onion, while garlic chives have a subtle garlic flavor. They're milder than garlic, which makes them such a welcome addition to any dish where you might normally use green onion. The long, flat leaves look similar to green onions and can be used interchangeably.

Garlic chives are perennials and grow easily from seeds. They prefer moist soil in a place with lots of sun, but they are drought tolerant and can adapt to partial shade. They grow so easily you may need to watch how they spread through your yard, though they are easy to remove. The plants will flower in late July or August, and the star-shaped white flowers are edible and make a nice accent to dishes. Be aware that the plants are toxic to dogs and cats.