The Best Frozen Orange Chicken Meal Comes From A Brand Famous For Pot Pies

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While you can make orange chicken with just three store-bought ingredients, you still have to dedicate some time and effort to its preparation. So, if you don't have the time or energy to cook, you can still enjoy a sumptuous bowl of orange chicken, compliments of the frozen section at your local grocery store. We taste-tested frozen orange chicken meals from various brands to find the best option for your next craving, to save you the hassle of figuring it out for yourself. And the best frozen orange chicken meal actually comes from none other than Marie Callender's, which goes to show that pot pies aren't the company's only specialty. Tasting Table ranked 6 different orange chicken meals based on overall taste, balance of flavors, and the texture of the cooked chicken.

Marie Callender's orange chicken bowl ticked all the boxes, with firm yet tender chicken doused in a sauce that was well balanced with sweet, citric flavors that didn't overwhelm its savoriness either. The bowl comes with breaded chicken over rice with onions, peas, and carrots, making it a complete meal of protein, carbs, and nutrient-rich veggies. The portion size was plentiful too, so it's a hearty choice for a filling dinner. And, where many of the other contenders were sickeningly sweet, Marie Callender's orange sauce was sharper and aromatic, making it stand out from the competition. If you want to add a homemade touch, you can always garnish with toasted sesame seeds and diced green scallions. If the sauce is too sweet, drizzle some of your favorite chili crisp over the chicken.