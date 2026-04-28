The Best Frozen Orange Chicken Meal Comes From A Brand Famous For Pot Pies
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While you can make orange chicken with just three store-bought ingredients, you still have to dedicate some time and effort to its preparation. So, if you don't have the time or energy to cook, you can still enjoy a sumptuous bowl of orange chicken, compliments of the frozen section at your local grocery store. We taste-tested frozen orange chicken meals from various brands to find the best option for your next craving, to save you the hassle of figuring it out for yourself. And the best frozen orange chicken meal actually comes from none other than Marie Callender's, which goes to show that pot pies aren't the company's only specialty. Tasting Table ranked 6 different orange chicken meals based on overall taste, balance of flavors, and the texture of the cooked chicken.
Marie Callender's orange chicken bowl ticked all the boxes, with firm yet tender chicken doused in a sauce that was well balanced with sweet, citric flavors that didn't overwhelm its savoriness either. The bowl comes with breaded chicken over rice with onions, peas, and carrots, making it a complete meal of protein, carbs, and nutrient-rich veggies. The portion size was plentiful too, so it's a hearty choice for a filling dinner. And, where many of the other contenders were sickeningly sweet, Marie Callender's orange sauce was sharper and aromatic, making it stand out from the competition. If you want to add a homemade touch, you can always garnish with toasted sesame seeds and diced green scallions. If the sauce is too sweet, drizzle some of your favorite chili crisp over the chicken.
More glowing reviews for Marie Callender's Orange Chicken Bowl
Customers left thousands of 5-star reviews for Marie Callender's orange chicken bowl on Walmart's official website. One fan proclaimed it to be a "very flavorful dish," elaborating, "There was a balance of meat to vegetable ratio. The seasoning was spot on. It was sweet without being overly sweet. There was plenty of food in the bowl." To that effect, a common compliment from Walmart customers was that the meal was as hearty and filling as it was delicious. At a low price, the heaping portions of flavorful orange chicken and rice make Marie Callender's frozen dinner one of the best value meals. Along with a great price and a tasty flavor profile, shoppers loved that it "takes no time to prepare."
The brand seems to excel in all things poultry because we ranked the chicken pot pie, chicken and dumplings, and turkey dinner as our top three favorite Marie Callender's frozen meals. That said, Walmart shoppers find that Marie Callender's pot roast dinner is as good as any scratch-made version too. Of course, Marie Callender is most famous for its dessert pies. So, no matter which of their frozen meals you end up choosing, be sure to pick up a pie for dessert alongside it. Our favorite dessert pie in a recent taste test was the chocolate satin pie, with the Dutch apple pie coming in a close second.