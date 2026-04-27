Publix Vs Sprouts: Which Grocery Chain Has The Best Deli?

Securing a good deli lunch doesn't have to involve the fanciest sandwich shops. Turns out, some of the tastiest and most affordable sandwiches can be found right at your local grocery store. If you live near Publix, you're likely partial to the deli's famous Pub Subs. But Sprouts Farmers Market also has a well-stocked deli with signature sandwich options. So, which grocery chain has the best deli counter? It all depends on what you're going for: Better flavor or price.

In general, Sprouts has more affordable deli items, including sliced meats, cheese, and made-to-order sandwiches. The typical sandwich is around $4.99 compared to the $6-plus subs you'll find at Publix. But when it comes to quality, flavor, and customization, shoppers tend to say that Publix reigns supreme. Take an Italian sub, for instance: At Publix, you'll get a hearty hoagie roll, plenty of salami and provolone, shredded lettuce, and signature sub dressing. The same Sprouts sandwich has fresh, organic veggies and a reasonable portion for the price, but it lacks in the bread, meat, and sauce departments.

But what if you're shopping purely for cuts of meat, whole hams and steak, or high-quality cheese? Both Sprouts and Publix have some affordable (and delicious) items in their delis — let's break them down.