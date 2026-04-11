Does Sprouts Or Publix Have The Cheapest Prices? Here's What To Consider
If you have both Sprouts and Publix in your neighborhood, consider yourself lucky — year after year, they're consistently hailed as two of the best grocery stores in the U.S. But you likely already know that both are grocery store gems. What's harder to determine is which has the best prices, and between the two stores, sometimes you're comparing apples to oranges. While prices at Publix trend lower, in many cases, the cheapest grocery shopping option will will depend on what you're buying.
Sprouts focuses its inventory on natural foods, curating its inventory for customers seeking healthier options and clean ingredients without breaking the bank. The benefit of shopping at Sprouts is that its aisles are stocked with products you won't find in other mainstream grocery stores — including Publix — but these niche-brand, high-quality items often come at a higher price point. Publix, on the other hand, offers a more conventional grocery selection in a customer-centric atmosphere.
The thing you need to know before you step foot in Publix is that you shop there because it's a pleasure — not because it's cheap. Even so, both Publix and Sprouts have competitive sales promotions, and both offer extra discounts and digital coupons through both chains' respective (and free) loyalty programs. At either store, the best deals are going to be their Buy One, Get One Free promotions. If something you need is on BOGO from Sprouts or Publix, snag it while you can.
Sprouts and Publix cost comparisons vary from aisle to aisle
Due to the difference in each chain's product focus, you won't find much brand overlap in each stores' middle aisles. Of the brands they do share, prices trend a little lower at Publix. For example, an 8-ounce bag of Skinny Pop popcorn is $7.19 at Publix. At Sprouts, it's $7.99. At Publix, Kikkoman Soy Sauce is $3.07. At Sprouts, it's $3.99. Comparing each chain's private-label pantry items, Publix is again cheaper. Publix canned cut green beans are $1.37 while Sprouts' are $1.99. Publix's non-organic 16-ounce jarred salsa is $2.97, compared to $3.99 for Sprouts' version. Keep in mind, though, that Sprouts' private label products abide by strict ingredient requirements and don't contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, or bio-engineered ingredients.
Along the outside aisles, there are a few sections where you can save big at Sprouts. Sprouts' seafood department is far better than many realize thanks to its responsible sourcing policies. You can get wild jumbo raw shrimp at Sprouts for $12.99 per pound, which even beats Publix's current sale price of $13.29 per pound (regularly $18.79 per pound) at the time of writing. A 5-pound bag of russet potatoes is $3.99 at Sprouts, which again beats Publix's price of $6.63. However, Sprouts' organic brown eggs are $6.99 a dozen, while Publix's Greenwise organic brown eggs are $6.31 a dozen. So whatever is on your grocery list, be sure to check each store's weekly ad to determine where you'll find the best deals on what you need. It may be worth splitting your list up between the stores.