Does Sprouts Or Publix Have The Cheapest Prices? Here's What To Consider

If you have both Sprouts and Publix in your neighborhood, consider yourself lucky — year after year, they're consistently hailed as two of the best grocery stores in the U.S. But you likely already know that both are grocery store gems. What's harder to determine is which has the best prices, and between the two stores, sometimes you're comparing apples to oranges. While prices at Publix trend lower, in many cases, the cheapest grocery shopping option will will depend on what you're buying.

Sprouts focuses its inventory on natural foods, curating its inventory for customers seeking healthier options and clean ingredients without breaking the bank. The benefit of shopping at Sprouts is that its aisles are stocked with products you won't find in other mainstream grocery stores — including Publix — but these niche-brand, high-quality items often come at a higher price point. Publix, on the other hand, offers a more conventional grocery selection in a customer-centric atmosphere.

The thing you need to know before you step foot in Publix is that you shop there because it's a pleasure — not because it's cheap. Even so, both Publix and Sprouts have competitive sales promotions, and both offer extra discounts and digital coupons through both chains' respective (and free) loyalty programs. At either store, the best deals are going to be their Buy One, Get One Free promotions. If something you need is on BOGO from Sprouts or Publix, snag it while you can.