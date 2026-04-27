Outback Vs LongHorn Steakhouse: Which Chain's Ribs Reign Supreme?
Beyond serving up delicious steaks in a fun themed environment, Outback Steakhouse and LongHorn Steakhouse have something in common: Their barbecue ribs are underrated gems. With both being flame-grilled, brushed with sticky sauce, and served with two sides, the Outback Ribs and LongHorn baby back ribs are as classic as it gets, but appearances can be deceiving — is one actually better than the other? After doing research, we found that Outback might have the edge flavor-wise, but LongHorn provides the better value.
If you're not dining on a budget, flavor comes first, and the competition is shockingly close. In Tasting Table's ranking of chain restaurant ribs, Longhorn landed in an admirable third place, but Outback bested it in second. Both restaurants served fall-off-the-bone tender meat; however, LongHorn's glaze was more sugary and mild, while Outback's sauce was more complex and rich, with smoky, tangy, and sweet notes. Other head-to-head taste tests are a toss-up: Some also put Outback's ribs barely ahead of LongHorn's, saying the latter's sauce is a tad too sweet and the meat could use slightly more fat and tenderness, while others reported the exact opposite, declaring LongHorn the better rib-roaster.
When you factor in customer reviews, it seems that both rib dishes have their fans. If we could mark a difference, LongHorn may be better if you like the meat more charred and don't mind a sweet sauce, while Outback's ribs are always juicy and soft, ideal if you prize tenderness. However, a bigger divide emerges when you look at the prices.
Are LongHorn Steakhouse's ribs a better value than Outback's?
When comparing stats to find out if Outback or LongHorn is the more affordable steakhouse, LongHorn tends to have both lower prices per dish as well as bigger portions, and ribs are no exception. A full rack at LongHorn costs $27.49 to $30.49, depending on the location, while a full rack of Outback Ribs costs $30.99 to $36.99. That's an average difference of $3.50 to $6.50, which some diners say isn't worth it, considering that LongHorn's ribs are about as good.
Size-wise, Tasting Table's tester thought LongHorn had meatier ribs than Outback (and all the other restaurants we tried, in fact), and other reviewers agree that LongHorn's racks are thick-cut and well-sized. Outback's ribs aren't small by any means, but the chain seems to have occasional issues with quality control, as multiple reviewers have complained that they didn't get enough ribs for their money. Some received seven or so in their "full rack," which should actually contain 10 to 13 pieces. This could be chalked up to human error, but it's something to keep in mind before you pay over $36.
The baby back ribs are clearly one of the best LongHorn menu items that aren't steak in terms of taste and value, making it the superior bargain. However, on a good day, Outback's ribs won't do you wrong, either. Unless saving cash is a priority, the place to order from mainly depends on which restaurant is closer to you.