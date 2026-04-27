Outback Vs LongHorn Steakhouse: Which Chain's Ribs Reign Supreme?

Beyond serving up delicious steaks in a fun themed environment, Outback Steakhouse and LongHorn Steakhouse have something in common: Their barbecue ribs are underrated gems. With both being flame-grilled, brushed with sticky sauce, and served with two sides, the Outback Ribs and LongHorn baby back ribs are as classic as it gets, but appearances can be deceiving — is one actually better than the other? After doing research, we found that Outback might have the edge flavor-wise, but LongHorn provides the better value.

If you're not dining on a budget, flavor comes first, and the competition is shockingly close. In Tasting Table's ranking of chain restaurant ribs, Longhorn landed in an admirable third place, but Outback bested it in second. Both restaurants served fall-off-the-bone tender meat; however, LongHorn's glaze was more sugary and mild, while Outback's sauce was more complex and rich, with smoky, tangy, and sweet notes. Other head-to-head taste tests are a toss-up: Some also put Outback's ribs barely ahead of LongHorn's, saying the latter's sauce is a tad too sweet and the meat could use slightly more fat and tenderness, while others reported the exact opposite, declaring LongHorn the better rib-roaster.

When you factor in customer reviews, it seems that both rib dishes have their fans. If we could mark a difference, LongHorn may be better if you like the meat more charred and don't mind a sweet sauce, while Outback's ribs are always juicy and soft, ideal if you prize tenderness. However, a bigger divide emerges when you look at the prices.