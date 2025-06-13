Outback Vs LongHorn: Which Steakhouse Is More Affordable?

If you are looking for a more reasonably priced steak in this country, the big three steakhouse chains in the country are Outback, LongHorn, and Texas Roadhouse. However, Outback and LongHorn are the two that feel like true rivals. While all three are affordable compared to higher-end chains like Ruth's Chris, Texas Roadhouse stands alone for just how cheap it is, which has led to surging sales for the fast-growing chain. But Outback and LongHorn are similar in price: a little more expensive than Texas Roadhouse, but not unreasonable. So, if you prefer the slightly higher-end feel of those two brands to Texas Roadhouse but still want the more affordable meal, you may be wondering which is cheaper. It turns out that honor belongs to LongHorn Steakhouse.

We evaluated two nearby locations in Ohio, which has some of the most average food prices nationwide. Analyzing similar items, we found that Outback and LongHorn are almost identical in price. In fact, there was usually less than a dollar or two separating the brands on comparable items, but LongHorn was slightly cheaper on average. This was especially true of the main draw: the steaks. Comparing three popular steak cuts, 12-ounce ribeye, 6-ounce filet mignon, and 8-ounce sirloin, Outback's were priced at $27.99, $27.49, and $19.79, respectively, while LongHorn's were $26.79, $25.49, and $18.99. Both chains offered two sides with each selection. Although Outback's ribeye is actually 13 ounces, for almost identically sized meals, these LongHorn steaks are a few bucks cheaper.