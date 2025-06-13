Outback Vs LongHorn: Which Steakhouse Is More Affordable?
If you are looking for a more reasonably priced steak in this country, the big three steakhouse chains in the country are Outback, LongHorn, and Texas Roadhouse. However, Outback and LongHorn are the two that feel like true rivals. While all three are affordable compared to higher-end chains like Ruth's Chris, Texas Roadhouse stands alone for just how cheap it is, which has led to surging sales for the fast-growing chain. But Outback and LongHorn are similar in price: a little more expensive than Texas Roadhouse, but not unreasonable. So, if you prefer the slightly higher-end feel of those two brands to Texas Roadhouse but still want the more affordable meal, you may be wondering which is cheaper. It turns out that honor belongs to LongHorn Steakhouse.
We evaluated two nearby locations in Ohio, which has some of the most average food prices nationwide. Analyzing similar items, we found that Outback and LongHorn are almost identical in price. In fact, there was usually less than a dollar or two separating the brands on comparable items, but LongHorn was slightly cheaper on average. This was especially true of the main draw: the steaks. Comparing three popular steak cuts, 12-ounce ribeye, 6-ounce filet mignon, and 8-ounce sirloin, Outback's were priced at $27.99, $27.49, and $19.79, respectively, while LongHorn's were $26.79, $25.49, and $18.99. Both chains offered two sides with each selection. Although Outback's ribeye is actually 13 ounces, for almost identically sized meals, these LongHorn steaks are a few bucks cheaper.
LongHorn slightly edges Outback in price
Jumping around the menu, it gets a little harder to compare Outback and LongHorn, as serving sizes become less clear, but LongHorn still holds a narrow advantage. For appetizers, LongHorn's fried shrimp are $12.79, while Outback's are $14.99. LongHorn's fried onion app, Texas Tonions, is a dollar cheaper than an Outback Bloomin' Onion, but the latter is a bit larger. If you want some steak salad, LongHorn's 7-Pepper Sirloin Salad is $18.29, while Outback's Steakhouse Salad is slightly less at $17.99.
Again, these prices will all vary depending on location, but LongHorn is generally cheaper all around — with a few exceptions. For non-steak entrees, the two are once again quite close. LongHorn's grilled chicken entree is $18.49 versus Outback's $17.29, but LongHorn's portion is larger this time around. Outback's standard burger is also slightly cheaper at $13.49 against LongHorn's $14.29, but in this case the LongHorn burger is clearly using a larger patty.
This pattern of LongHorn offering larger serving sizes for similar prices also holds true with combos. Both feature a 6-ounce sirloin and grilled shrimp combo, with Outback's priced at $23.49 and LongHorn's at $23.29. However, LongHorn's deal comes with eight shrimp to Outback's four. Additionally, a drink will be a little cheaper at LongHorn too. Its house margarita is $6.49, while Outback's starts at $8. If you have a preference for Outback over LongHorn, the prices are close enough that you should stick with your favorite, but if you are choosing based on value (especially regarding steak), LongHorn is generally the better option.