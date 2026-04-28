The 7 Biggest Mistakes Haunting Subway

It's no secret that the sub sandwich chain Subway is seriously struggling right now. Although it was once the place to go when you wanted an ostensibly "healthier" fast food meal, the chain is now closing stores left and right. It peaked over a decade ago — since then, its footprint has shrunk to under 20,000 locations. The Subway locations we've been to in the last several years or so have generally looked unkempt, and the food didn't appear or taste very fresh in most cases (although we can still get down with a cheeky Footlong from time to time).

So, how exactly did Subway fall from grace? There are a lot of factors to consider, like the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused many restaurants to struggle. But Subway has also made a lot of mistakes over the years, some of which have ultimately really affected the business' bottom line and its perception by customers. We're taking a deeper look into some of the company's most egregious mistakes to get a better sense of where exactly Subway went wrong.