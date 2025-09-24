This Sandwich Chain's 'Healthy' Image Isn't Fooling Customers Anymore
Subway has long presented itself as a "healthier" alternative to other regional fast food chains, but people aren't falling for it anymore. While you can personalize your order to make it that way, the vast majority of what's offered is equally as processed as what you'll find elsewhere. In fact, much of the menu is made up of foods that would be considered "ultra" processed — a category that includes processed meats, sugary drinks, packaged snacks, and mass-produced bread, all things you'll find on the line at Subway.
While foods with added ingredients aren't necessarily bad, a good example of just how processed the food at Subway is is the chain's chicken strips, which contain caramelized sugar, maltodextrin, soy protein, and potato starch. Similarly, the Toasted Artisan Italian bread is made using refined grains, which have been stripped of nutrients like fiber. That's all without even considering the temptations of adding a soda, a bag of chips, or a cookie to your order. All of these things add up, making a meal at Subway no more as healthy as one you'd get from McDonald's. In fact, a 2013 study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health (via UCLA Health) suggests just that.
The study, conducted by researchers for UCLA Health, found that, on average, most people consume the same amount of calories at Subway as they do at McDonald's — including a comparable amount of sugar content and carbohydrates, but with more sodium and less protein. But there are ways to make it healthier.
How to make your Subway order healthier
A major part of the Subway's popularity is the fact that every order is customizable, which means everything you add, take away, or substitute on your sandwich can make a major difference in how healthy it is. That all begins with the bread you choose to have it on. There are a few different options — most of which contain questionable ingredients in line with the larger controversy of Subway's bread. However, for a healthy option, you can substitute any of the m for the Hearty Multigrain bread, which is packed with fiber and non-refined, whole grains.
There are also more and less-healthy options to fill your sandwich with. Obviously, given the added ingredients, Subway's chicken strips aren't an ideal choice if you're there for a healthier option — and the same thing goes for Subway's bacon. Instead, opt for the Oven Roasted Chicken, which is made from just chicken, water, and seasoning (and 2% or less of carrageenan, dextrose, potato starch, and sodium phosphate). Or, you could substitute either for Subway's vegetable patty, which is made from vegetables, seasonings, egg whites, and soy protein. From there, simply add as many fresh vegetables as you like, and get any sauces on the side for better portion control.
A cookie on the side or a bag of chips never hurt anyone, just as long as they're enjoyed sporadically and not every day. A better alternative could be a side of avocado, or apple sauce and unsweetened iced tea instead of soda.