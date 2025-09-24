This Sandwich Chain's 'Healthy' Image Isn't Fooling Customers Anymore

Subway has long presented itself as a "healthier" alternative to other regional fast food chains, but people aren't falling for it anymore. While you can personalize your order to make it that way, the vast majority of what's offered is equally as processed as what you'll find elsewhere. In fact, much of the menu is made up of foods that would be considered "ultra" processed — a category that includes processed meats, sugary drinks, packaged snacks, and mass-produced bread, all things you'll find on the line at Subway.

While foods with added ingredients aren't necessarily bad, a good example of just how processed the food at Subway is is the chain's chicken strips, which contain caramelized sugar, maltodextrin, soy protein, and potato starch. Similarly, the Toasted Artisan Italian bread is made using refined grains, which have been stripped of nutrients like fiber. That's all without even considering the temptations of adding a soda, a bag of chips, or a cookie to your order. All of these things add up, making a meal at Subway no more as healthy as one you'd get from McDonald's. In fact, a 2013 study published in the Journal of Adolescent Health (via UCLA Health) suggests just that.

The study, conducted by researchers for UCLA Health, found that, on average, most people consume the same amount of calories at Subway as they do at McDonald's — including a comparable amount of sugar content and carbohydrates, but with more sodium and less protein. But there are ways to make it healthier.