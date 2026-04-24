This Midwest Bakery Chain Is Vanishing — But Still Hanging On In A Few Places

For many Iowans, corn is holy; state fairs are a religious experience; and pie is a vegetable — and for decades, that pie came from Bakers Square. One of the best Midwestern restaurant chains, it was once a common sight across suburban America, but the family-style bakery has largely disappeared. However, the brand hasn't vanished completely. A small number of restaurants remain, and its famous pies continue to be served, albeit in some pretty unexpected places.

Bakers Square's roots extend back to 1970 when a restaurant charmingly named "Mrs. C's" opened in Des Moines, Iowa. The restaurant served your standard sandwiches and soups but quickly became known for its cream and double-crusted fruit pies. The pies were apparently so remarkable that the Pillsbury Company swooped in to buy the brand, renaming it Poppin' Fresh Pies and opening more locations. The chain changed hands (and names) again in 1983, when VICORP bought and rebranded it as Bakers Square. Under this name, the company expanded beyond the Midwest and into other regions, including California.

At its peak, Bakers Square operated over 140 locations — a considerable difference from the seven locations that remain today — and was beloved for its casual comfort food, especially those delectable pies. The chain's pies, of course, were the real superstars. French silk, similar to a chocolate mousse pie, was one flavor with a cult following, although the lemon supreme and banana cream pie were also beloved.