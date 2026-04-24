This Midwest Bakery Chain Is Vanishing — But Still Hanging On In A Few Places
For many Iowans, corn is holy; state fairs are a religious experience; and pie is a vegetable — and for decades, that pie came from Bakers Square. One of the best Midwestern restaurant chains, it was once a common sight across suburban America, but the family-style bakery has largely disappeared. However, the brand hasn't vanished completely. A small number of restaurants remain, and its famous pies continue to be served, albeit in some pretty unexpected places.
Bakers Square's roots extend back to 1970 when a restaurant charmingly named "Mrs. C's" opened in Des Moines, Iowa. The restaurant served your standard sandwiches and soups but quickly became known for its cream and double-crusted fruit pies. The pies were apparently so remarkable that the Pillsbury Company swooped in to buy the brand, renaming it Poppin' Fresh Pies and opening more locations. The chain changed hands (and names) again in 1983, when VICORP bought and rebranded it as Bakers Square. Under this name, the company expanded beyond the Midwest and into other regions, including California.
At its peak, Bakers Square operated over 140 locations — a considerable difference from the seven locations that remain today — and was beloved for its casual comfort food, especially those delectable pies. The chain's pies, of course, were the real superstars. French silk, similar to a chocolate mousse pie, was one flavor with a cult following, although the lemon supreme and banana cream pie were also beloved.
Bakers Square has changed corporate hands many times
Tragedy (for pie lovers, at least) struck in the 2000s. Like many mid-tier casual dining chains, Bakers Square began to struggle with rising competition and shifting consumer tastes. After a long decline, VICORP filed for bankruptcy in 2008 and closed dozens of locations. The brand changed hands yet again when it was acquired by American Blue Ribbon Holdings in 2009, but the downward trend continued. Several locations shut down before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the pie chain's parent company also filed for bankruptcy in 2020.
In an appropriately corporate zombie-like fashion, American Blue Ribbon Holdings emerged as two separate companies later that same year. Just 14 Bakers Square restaurants were left standing, now operated by the new VIBSQ Holdings. A restaurant bankruptcy can mean all kinds of things, and they're especially complicated when holding companies and complex business operations are involved. With inflation, supply chain disruptions, and an uncertain economy, it's no wonder so many restaurants end up going bankrupt these days.
In 2021, Bakers Square found another new owner: BBQ Holdings — the parent company of several restaurants, including Famous Dave's, Tahoe Joe's, and Village Inn. As a result, the pies are now sold at dozens of these chain locations, with these restaurants even advertising "Bakers Square pies" on their dessert menus. Today, the seven remaining stand-alone Bakers Square locations are scattered across the Upper Midwest in Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, and Ohio.