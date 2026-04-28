7 Canned Beef Soups, Ranked

Whether the sky is overcast or you're just feeling under the weather, nothing hits the spot more than a warm bowl of soup. After a while, the classic chicken noodle can feel overdone. Sometimes a hearty beef soup is all you need, but it takes hours to make, and after all that time, there's a chance the beef can turn out tough and chewy.

Luckily, there are plenty of canned beef soups available at grocery stores across the country. It's hard to find store-bought brands that live up to the homestyle quality many claim to have, but every so often, they can get pretty close. When you don't have the time to watch a simmering pot, canned soups provide a quick, hearty meal that is both cheap and efficient. I set out to try canned beef soups from two of the most popular soup companies, and a few grocery chain originals, too, to see which canned beef soup provides that comforting homemade feel.