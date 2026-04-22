This Fan-Favorite Chobani Creamer Is Bringing Back A Nostalgic Dessert Vibe

The best part about seasonal Chobani coffee creamers is that you get a steady drumbeat of new flavors to try every year. The worst part is that they eventually go away. Since joining the ranks of grocery store coffee creamer back in 2019, Chobani has become a customer favorite, driven by its use of real milk, cane sugar, and natural flavors in a market normally known for highly artificial flavors and additives. That success is due to an ever expanding line of permanent Chobani coffee creamer flavors, including Confetti Birthday Cake and Toasted Coconut Vanilla, which were just added earlier this year. And now, hot on their heels, Chobani has resurrected another fan-favorite: Cookies & Cream.

It's been quite a while since Chobani Cookies & Cream was available, being one of the first limited-run flavors released back in 2020. According to Chobani, fans had been consistently begging for the flavor to return, and the brand has answered their prayers as the Cookies & Cream creamer is slated to return to shelves this May. "Inspired by the classic dessert you loved as a kid, it's got that rich, creamy cookies-and-cream flavor made with real cream and simple ingredients," the official press release reads. The only downside is that the flavor is once again available for a limited time only.