Chobani Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Coffee Creamer Just In Time For Summer
Ever since Chobani changed the coffee creamer game by using real dairy and sugar, our morning cups of Joe haven't been the same. While fans of the line differ on which Chobani coffee creamer is the best (white chocolate raspberry reigns supreme in our book), we can agree that the upcoming return of Chobani's S'mores Dairy Coffee Creamer has us all excited.
In an email sent to Tasting Table, the brand announced the beloved flavor would be making a return to shelves this summer. According to Chobani, the creamer is "inspired by the nostalgic trio of marshmallow, graham cracker, and chocolate," bringing a cozy, campfire taste to everything from your cup of bold cold brew to iced lattes.
Although the product has garnered plenty of fans, unfortunately, you can't enjoy the creamer all year round. Starting in June, the s'mores-flavored creamer will be available at Target for a limited time only, so you'll have to get your hands on it while you can. If you can't wait until then, La Colombe, an independent brand under Chobani, already has S'mores Draft Lattes available for you to get your marshmallow and chocolate fix.
Sweeten more than just coffee with Chobani's S'mores Creamer
While the fan-favorite creamer has yet to hit shelves, we're already thinking up ways to enjoy the flavor all summer long — or at least until supplies vanish. The s'mores-flavored product is obviously great for coffee, but its cozy, bonfire-inspired flavor is perfect for elevating all kinds of summery treats.
A splash of the creamer into a toasted marshmallow coffee milkshake gives the drink an even sweeter finish. Like the milkshake, the creamer features cocoa and a fluffy, marshmallow taste, enhancing the profile of the creamy drink. When blending the ice cream, coffee, and marshmallows together, add in some creamer for a flavorful drink perfect for sipping next to a campfire.
The decadent taste of the creamer also elevates coffee gelato. Subbing part of the whole milk for the creamer adds depth to the gelato, bringing in elements of toasted graham crackers and cocoa to the dessert. You can savor the s'mores creamer-infused gelato alone or turn it into an affogato.