Chobani Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite Coffee Creamer Just In Time For Summer

Ever since Chobani changed the coffee creamer game by using real dairy and sugar, our morning cups of Joe haven't been the same. While fans of the line differ on which Chobani coffee creamer is the best (white chocolate raspberry reigns supreme in our book), we can agree that the upcoming return of Chobani's S'mores Dairy Coffee Creamer has us all excited.

In an email sent to Tasting Table, the brand announced the beloved flavor would be making a return to shelves this summer. According to Chobani, the creamer is "inspired by the nostalgic trio of marshmallow, graham cracker, and chocolate," bringing a cozy, campfire taste to everything from your cup of bold cold brew to iced lattes.

Although the product has garnered plenty of fans, unfortunately, you can't enjoy the creamer all year round. Starting in June, the s'mores-flavored creamer will be available at Target for a limited time only, so you'll have to get your hands on it while you can. If you can't wait until then, La Colombe, an independent brand under Chobani, already has S'mores Draft Lattes available for you to get your marshmallow and chocolate fix.