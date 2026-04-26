Italian Bakeries Often Sell Out Before Lunch, And There's A Good Reason Why

When visiting Italy, tourists will inevitably come face-to-face with "la vita lenta," or the slow life. From hours-long family dinners to post-meal passeggiate, slowing down and savoring the moment — and the food — is at the heart of Italian culture. I lived in Rome for years, and adapting to the "vita lenta" lifestyle and the associated Italian food rules was a challenge at first. But after many mornings lingering over my macchiato and people-watching in my local bar, I can say that it's a wonderful way to live. However, there are is one thing you'll want to pick the pace up on: To find the best bread and pastries, you should always aim to be among the local bakery's first customers of the day.

While you can buy decent bread at any Italian supermarket, the best place for freshly-baked options is at the local forno or panificio. For the same reason why you should think twice about buying baked goods at grocery stores in the U.S., the forno or panificio is where you'll find fresher and higher-quality products. Italian bakeries prepare their bread overnight and bake it fresh early the next morning, which is why you'll want to get there as early as possible. Italians prioritize freshness, so don't expect to be the only one doing so. However, if you arrive early enough, you'll be more likely to grab your favorite loaf — and it might even still be warm from the oven.

Depending on where you are, many popular bakeries sell out of their best-selling products by noon, and if it's a small forno, they might even close for the day during lunch. Some will open back up again, but others may not, especially if they're sold out, meaning you might just have to wait until tomorrow to satisfy your cravings.