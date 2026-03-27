I Lived In Rome For Years. This Is The Italian Food Rule Americans Break Most Often

It was mid-August when I first arrived in Rome. Much of the city was shut down for Ferragosto, but the outdoor markets were filled with vibrant produce. Many restaurants were still lit up at night, too, serving comforting Roman classics to remaining locals, heat-stricken tourists, and new residents like myself. That first week is a total blur in my mind, but what I remember most is the food: pistachio gelato, strozzapretti-shaped pasta al pesto, mozzarella and tomatoes drizzled in olive oil, and fried zucchini flowers. Each bite seemed to taste fresher than the next — and each meal seemed to introduce me to yet another Italian food rule.

Although I was familiar with many Italian dining customs and ordering do's and don'ts, my first few months in the Eternal City were full of food learning curves. There are so many mistakes Americans make when ordering food in Italy for the first time that it can be hard to keep track of them all. However, throughout my three years of living in Rome, the rule I noticed American tourists breaking most frequently is going through an entire basket of bread before the meal even arrives.

In the United States, bread is often served as an appetizer, especially at fast-casual chain restaurants. From the breadsticks at Olive Garden to the rolls at Texas Roadhouse, some diners might even consider the bread the highlight of the meal. But Italy does things a little differently. Instead of munching on the bread while waiting for your dish of amatriciana or saltimbocca alla Romana, you're generally meant to save it for after your meal, when you can scoop up all that leftover sauce and oil with it.