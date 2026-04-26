'Utter Disappointment' — This Gourmet Aldi Pasta Is Turning Customers Off In Droves

"The nicest thing I can say is that it was edible," wrote one Redditor of the Priano Lobster Ravioli, "aside from that it was a complete and utter disappointment." In their comment, they went on to explain that they are a great lover of ravioli, but that this product had a strange fruity flavor to it, and they ended up throwing most of it out. Another commenter echoed the sentiment, stating, "It was almost gross. Edible, but almost not." For them, the taste was both overly fishy and strangely sweet, not an ideal combination for, well, anything. The concept that these ravioli only just barely cross the threshold into the territory of foods that are actually edible is a common refrain across the internet.

As disparaged as these Priano Lobster Ravioli might be in many circles, however, there are some out there singing their praises. "I'm usually not a fan of lobster ravioli but I give this 4.5 out of 5 stars!" Writes one Facebook user. "It was really good!" Even in that original Reddit thread, there were a few fans mixed in among the many detractors. One commenter even went so far as to say, "I REALLY wish I had bought every single 50% off one the store had and frozen the ones I didn't cook. It was extremely tasty."

Perhaps the conundrum here is simply a case of getting what you pay for. There may be a reason that you don't see too many budget-friendly lobster options out there. We won't blame you if curiosity wins out, and you pick up a pack to see for yourself — it is awfully inexpensive, after all. For us here, though, we'll stick to our homemade lobster and mascarpone ravioli.