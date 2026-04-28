6 Popular Sushi Myths You Can Stop Believing

Sushi meets at many interesting intersections. It's deeply studied by those who cook it, and often misunderstood by those who eat it. Sushi restaurants exist in every state, yet they also have the reputation of being exclusive. Sushi is considered by many to be the height of luxury, but it also is sometimes served on a conveyor belt. Among all of these contradictions in the history of sushi, the way we prepare it, and the way we consume it, myths have developed. Seasoned sushi eaters may find that these beliefs keep them from reaching the next frontier of their appreciation; these myths may also put off those who have only just developed interest from diving in. For these reasons it's better to dispel the most common sushi myths when given the chance.

Sushi myths are pervasive in that they touch basically every aspect of this food. There are myths about which culture invented sushi, whether or not "fresh" fish is always best, and how seafood should be properly butchered. Then there are misconceptions about what we serve with it. To better understand where these fishy rumors stem from (and how to correct them) we reached out to two experts who intimately understand sushi. Our first expert is chef Joel Hammond of Uchi West Hollywood, a student of sushi legend chef Masaharu Morimoto. Also contributing is chef Nick Bognar, a 2026 James Beard semifinalist for Best Chef: Midwest, and owner of Indo, Sado, and Pavilion, based in St. Louis.