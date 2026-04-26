The Oldest Candy Bar Still Being Made Is An Iconic British Treat

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Now that chocolate bars are commonly stocked in stores, it's difficult to imagine a time when the treats didn't exist. We have Joseph Fry to thank for the creation of chocolate bars made with fillings in the 18th century. As an apprentice, Fry learned about the medicinal qualities of herbs and plants, and once he set up his own apothecary, he started using cocoa and drinking chocolate to help make less-than-pleasant medicines go down more smoothly. Fry eventually purchased a chocolate company in 1761 which held a patent from the reigning King George II to make chocolate. But it wasn't until after Joseph Fry's death that the first iteration of Fry's chocolate cream candy would be made.

Fry took it upon himself to grow the business. His rebranded initiative, J.S. Fry & Sons Ltd., focused on producing chocolate tablets that could be used to flavor hot water and milk. Fry's son developed a new way to grind cocoa beans, and the company became the largest commercial chocolate manufacturer in Britain in 1822. In 1847, the business made the first chocolate bar for public consumption. In 1853, the brand produced chocolate-covered cream sticks, the first chocolate confectionery to be made in a factory. That creamy and chocolatey sweet treat continued to develop and the official Fry's chocolate cream bar launched in 1866. "I must have eaten hundreds of these growing up in England for they were, along with Mars bars and corner shop doughnuts, a kids' favorite," wrote a shopper on Amazon, where you can buy Fry's chocolate cream bars. They also described a particular method of nibbling the chocolate to then roll the cream center into a ball to eat.