Take Advantage Of A Sunny Kitchen And Grow This Medicinal Herb

Have you ever rambled through your kitchen, noticed brilliant gleaming sunlight, and wondered why you can't grow more herbs and spices at home? The good news is you certainly can, and not just the easy options like basil and oregano. One in particular may surprise you, especially as it brings both culinary and medicinal value to your home — it's the thick, knobbly ginger plant, officially known as a rhizome. Growing ginger indoors ensures steady availability throughout the seasons, while providing an earthy and spicy food source.

However, ginger isn't just for adding zest and flavor to sweet and savory dishes. It's known for a wide range of medicinal properties, including anti-inflammatory and anti-nausea effects. It also contains antioxidants and can support digestion. Putting all that at your fingertips, rain or shine, can be a game-changer in your repertoire of kitchen tricks. Ginger is surprisingly easy to grow indoors, especially in sunny locations like kitchen and dining-room windows.

When planting from scratch with healthy ginger rhizomes, choose ones with visible buds or "eyes." They would preferably be organically grown, since many supermarket versions have treated roots to prevent sprouting. Soak for a day, then pick a warm location for the initial growth period. After sprouting occurs, move the ginger to a sunnier spot. Make sure the soil has good drainage, and keep it moist but not water-logged. Fertilize it occasionally with natural components like fish emulsion or high-quality compost. Now you're just waiting to harvest the bounty.