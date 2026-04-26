It Only Takes 2 Ingredients To Make This Cake — And It Starts With A Nostalgic Drink

We all love an easy baking recipe. Whether it's a simple banana bread, no-bake cookies, or a canned pastry extravaganza, the fewer steps there are, the better. And if the ingredients spark a little nostalgia, well, that makes things even more fun. If that sounds good to you, then we have the perfect two-ingredient cake recipe to add to your rotation. All you need to get your hands on is a childhood favorite drink: Fanta.

A sweet orange soda created in Germany in the 1940s, Fanta was a household staple in many households in the late 20th century. It's still available today, but many people associate the drink with their childhoods, especially if they grew up in Europe. Known for its bright color and refreshing flavor, Fanta is great on a hot day, but it's also the perfect thing to add to boxed cake mix to create a delicious orange-hued cake.

The soda not only gives the cake a gorgeous color, but it also imparts a sweet, Creamsicle-like flavor and creates a moist, springy texture. All you really need to do is combine the two ingredients together and bake according to the instructions on the box. A white cake will provide the best base (we think this is the best boxed cake mix, if you want a suggestion). Just pour the mix right into a rectangular pan, add in about one can of soda (or 12-ounces), whisk, and bake for about 30 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheight.