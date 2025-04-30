The Best Boxed Cake Mix On Store Shelves Is As Classic As It Gets
Boxed cake mix is truly the unsung hero of the baking world. Not only does it simplify the baking experience, but it can often be equally as delicious as its homemade counterpart. Plus, it comes in an array of flavors made by many different brands. That said, not all brands and flavors are good. The best cake mixes are the ones that don't need any bells and whistles to be great. You don't need to add extra ingredients to take your cake mix to the next level, nor do you need to season your cake mix. A good cake mix shines on its own.
Looking to find the absolute best packed cake mix, Tasting Table tried and ranked a dozen different brands, and the winner was a classic selection: Duncan Hines' yellow cake. For over 50 years, this company has created phenomenal cake mixes that rival the flavor and texture of homemade cake, and its yellow cake mix is no exception.
This cake entices your senses. Starting with smell, this cake has a delightfully pungent vanilla scent that's reminiscent of the flavor that immediately greets your taste buds when you're eating vanilla pudding. And that hint of vanilla can be found throughout the cake. Plus, this cake has a beautiful golden color that is both inviting and alluring. Compared to the other cake mixes in the Tasting Table review, which created dense cakes, this mix produced a cake that's airy and delicate like a soft, pillowy cloud. Between its flavor, smell, texture, and appearance, this cake is a delectable, sweet culinary experience.
Why is Duncan Hines' yellow cake mix the only cake mix you need in your pantry?
You know that undesirable feeling you get when you have a slice of cake that's so moist it feels soggy? Well, you don't have to worry about that with this cake. This cake is perfectly moist, yet structurally sound, able to withstand the weight of frosting, sprinkles, and other decorative elements without caving in.
This cake is truly well-balanced. Its vanilla flavor flawlessly replicates the flavoring you would expect from a traditional vanilla cake. Yet, vanilla is nowhere to be found on the ingredient list. We're not sure how Duncan Hines did it, but its yellow cake mix produces a magnificent vanilla-centric cake that pairs beautifully with various flavors. On the packaging, the company showcases the yellow cake with a decadent chocolate frosting. But, you can also pair it with citrus, berries, or nuts. And you can use the cake mix to make a multitude of desserts like cinnamon buns or banana bread.
Along with including instructions on how to make the cake, Duncan Hines includes alternative baking instructions for people who live at a higher altitude. This is something that isn't present on all boxed cake mixes. In case you didn't know, baking at a higher altitude can negatively affect the structure, moisture levels, and overall cooking time. It's nice that Duncan Hines includes this, so all its customers can enjoy this cake mix whenever they live. This additional bit of information perfectly aligns with the company's mission to "create sweet moments every day." And it's definitely doing just that with its boxed yellow cake mix.