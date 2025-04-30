The Best Boxed Cake Mix On Store Shelves Is As Classic As It Gets

Boxed cake mix is truly the unsung hero of the baking world. Not only does it simplify the baking experience, but it can often be equally as delicious as its homemade counterpart. Plus, it comes in an array of flavors made by many different brands. That said, not all brands and flavors are good. The best cake mixes are the ones that don't need any bells and whistles to be great. You don't need to add extra ingredients to take your cake mix to the next level, nor do you need to season your cake mix. A good cake mix shines on its own.

Looking to find the absolute best packed cake mix, Tasting Table tried and ranked a dozen different brands, and the winner was a classic selection: Duncan Hines' yellow cake. For over 50 years, this company has created phenomenal cake mixes that rival the flavor and texture of homemade cake, and its yellow cake mix is no exception.

This cake entices your senses. Starting with smell, this cake has a delightfully pungent vanilla scent that's reminiscent of the flavor that immediately greets your taste buds when you're eating vanilla pudding. And that hint of vanilla can be found throughout the cake. Plus, this cake has a beautiful golden color that is both inviting and alluring. Compared to the other cake mixes in the Tasting Table review, which created dense cakes, this mix produced a cake that's airy and delicate like a soft, pillowy cloud. Between its flavor, smell, texture, and appearance, this cake is a delectable, sweet culinary experience.